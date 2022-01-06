Apple TV+’s Manhunt: The Crown’s Tobias Menzies to star in Lincoln assassination thriller series
Apple TV+’s new drama Manhunt will explore the assassination of former President Abraham Lincoln, and The Crown’s Tobias Menzies has been announced to lead the cast. Here’s everything we know so far.
While many of us are used to seeing Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip in The Crown, it seems as though the Emmy award-winning actor is circling back to his love of historical dramas. That’s right, Menzies is confirmed to appear in a brand new series – and this one sounds like a mile away from portraying the British royal family.
Apple TV+ has announced that Menzies will be leading the cast of Manhunt, the new thriller series that will focus on the need to catch former President Abraham Lincoln’s assassin, John Wilkes Booth.
Based on the bestselling book Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase For Lincoln’s Killer by James Swanson, the series comes from Friday Night Lights and Fargo writer and producer Monica Beletsky.
Here’s everything we know about Manhunt so far.
What will Manhunt be about?
According to Deadline, the Apple TV+ series is “part historical fiction and part conspiracy thriller” and will centre on the aftermath of former President Lincoln’s assassination. It will focus on the “fight to preserve and protect the ideals that were the foundation of Lincoln’s reconstruction plans”.
It also will feature Black historical figures whose life stories crossed over with the tense escape, manhunt and subsequent high-crimes investigation of the assassin Booth. The series will include the story of Mary Simms, a former slave of the doctor who treated Booth’s injury and safely harboured him after his crime.
Who will star in Manhunt?
Menzies will lead the cast as Edwin Stanton, Lincoln’s war secretary and friend. Stanton was nearly driven to madness by the first American presidential assassination, the need to catch Booth and to carry out Lincoln’s legacy.
Further casting details are yet to be announced.
When and where will Manhunt be available to watch?
While we know that the limited drama series will be available to stream via Apple TV+, a release date is yet to be announced.
Watch this space for updates.
Image: Getty