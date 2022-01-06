While many of us are used to seeing Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip in The Crown, it seems as though the Emmy award-winning actor is circling back to his love of historical dramas. That’s right, Menzies is confirmed to appear in a brand new series – and this one sounds like a mile away from portraying the British royal family.

Apple TV+ has announced that Menzies will be leading the cast of Manhunt, the new thriller series that will focus on the need to catch former President Abraham Lincoln’s assassin, John Wilkes Booth.