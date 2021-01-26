And, just like that, Marcella is back on our TV screens. When we last saw Anna Friel’s troubled detective, she was a broken and heavily scarred woman on the streets – one whom everyone believed to have died in a fire. As such, she’s the perfect undercover officer. Or, at the very least, that’s what Frank (Hugo Speer) seems to believe, recruiting her and reprogramming her to take on a new identity. Come the third season premiere of the ITV crime drama, and the transformation is so complete that Marcella, reborn as a blonde named Keira Devlin, is utterly detached from her former self. So much so, in fact, that she refers to her past self in the third person.

It’s enough to assume that her mission – to infiltrate and expose Belfast’s infamous Maguire family – is on very rocky ground, then. Will her quest for the truth put her in danger and others in harm’s way? Is Frank right to assume that she can’t be trusted? And will her old life eventually catch up with her? Here, Stylist’s digital editor-at-large Kayleigh Dray does her best to unravel all the questions we have after watching episodes one and two of Marcella’s third season. Why does Finn murder Lawrence? It all starts sweetly enough; Keira and Lawrence are celebrating a happy 10 months together with a glass of champagne at the beginning of the episode, when he presents her with a ring. “We can’t get married,” she tells him gently, although she promises to wear the diamond all the same.

Marcella season 3: don’t get used to poor old Lawrence being around...

It’s pretty clear that Lawrence knows there’s more to Keira than meets the eye – although it’s unclear how much he knows. After a tense dinner with the Maguire family, Finn invites the couple outside to show them a bundle of mistletoe growing in one of the property’s more magnificent trees. Couples kiss under it at Christmas, he tells them, but it’s a parasite. Because mistletoe draws vital nutrients away from the tree, which usually results in the latter’s death. It’s clearly a metaphor, although this writer (wrongly) assumes Finn’s talking about Keira. Cue him pulling out a gun and firing a bullet straight into poor old Lawrence’s head (Lawrence, we barely knew you), under the watchful eye of his Machiavellian mammy, Katherine. Seemingly horrified, Keira rips off her high heels and staggers home on foot, all covered in blood. Later, we learn that Lawrence was well aware of Keira’s past; he was her informant. Which means that, yes, he was feeding her information about his family. And he still fell in love with her in the process.

The feeling clearly wasn’t mutual, however, as it’s Keira who informed the Maguires that Lawrence was fiddling the accounts and stealing from them – something which she doesn’t tell an aggravated Frank when he asks if there was anything she could have done to save her late lover. Hmm.

Why did Keira hide the laptop in the dishwasher? Keira sneaks back into the house, makes a big show of unlocking a secret cabinet, spiriting a laptop from it, and hiding it in the dishwasher. She gives up all of Lawrence’s other bits and bobs when Finn demands that she do so, so why not this? We can only assume it contains information that may expose her true identity… What happened to Jessie? Look, we know that Jack is in prison for an assault. And we know, too, that Katherine has repaid his loyalty with a promise to take care of his mother, Megan, and daughter, Jessie. But… well, there’s more to Jessie than meets the eye, it seems, as the teen is deeply disturbed by the idea of her father returning home. She’s not going to school; instead, she’s spending time in an abandoned building and allowing boys to pay her so they can… well, that horror is left to the imagination. But we know Jessie is using the money to pay for drugs and, come the end of episode two (just as Jack is released), she dies from an overdose.

Marcella season 3: Anna Friel’s character, Keira, is very different to the OG Marcella we know and mourn.

Considering her dad wasn’t in prison for his own crimes, but because he took the fall for Finn, we have a feeling this is going to feed into a nightmarish vendetta of sorts. How is the Maguire family making its money? In myriad nefarious, naturally. The most shocking, though, is underlined in episode one, when an abandoned lorry is found filled to the brim with liquid nitrogen. When emergency services investigate, they find a false panel in the lorry’s trailer, which hides the frozen bodies of 10 migrants who paid extortionate prices in order to escape their home countries to a better, happier life. The Lord Mayor of Belfast, horrified by the case, announces his intention to find those responsible for the incident and bring them to justice. “He just declared war on us,” says Katherine grimly. Clearly, then, this is what everyone meant when they said that “Bobby’s responsible for the docks.”

Who is Matthew, and how does he know Marcella? Keira is clearly rattled when a man named Matthew waves her down on the street and happily refers to her as Marcella. “You’re mistaken,” she tells him hotly, as she marches past him to meet with Frank. Whoever he is, it’s clear Matthew hasn’t seen Keira/Marcella for a very long time – a fact made abundantly clear when he refers to her a) by a different surname, and b) spends time googling her after their conversation. Could they be old school friends? Or is there more to Matthew than meets the eye…? What’s with the mysterious music notes pinned to Keira’s car? Keira pulls a scrap of paper from her windshield, only to discover it’s filled with a string of music notes. Later, she asks Stacey to play it for her on the piano, and the tune has an extraordinary effect on the troubled undercover cop; her eyes grow wide and fill with tears, her mouth falls open, and she becomes breathless. “That’s enough!” she snaps, snatching the music away from Stacey and rushing from the house.

Marcella season 3: who left that mysterious note on Keira’s car?

While we don’t know much more than that, it’s clear that this piece of music is triggering Keira’s PTSD. And this writer assumes, based on the simple lullaby-like melody, that it’s a song that Keira (back when she was Marcella) used to sing to baby Juliette. Which brings us to our next question… Who is stalking Keira? Someone left the note on her windshield, after all. And someone knows enough about our girl’s past to hit her where it hurts most; with memories of the beloved baby daughter she accidentally smothered. Could it be Matthew? Frank? One of the Maguires? Or maybe even (and perhaps this is a stretch) Keira/Marcella herself? She does, after all, suffer from dissociative identity disorder – including blackouts – and the scars on her face are all too stark a reminder that she likes to lash out at herself.

Throw in the fact that she’s having terrible nightmares and only ever answers to her new name, and you have someone who’s very clearly unable to deal with the shadows of the past. Perhaps, then, those same shadows are coming to deal with her? How long have Finn and Keira been in a relationship? Finn is terrifying and, for much of the first episode, it seems as if he hates Keira’s guts. Under the cover of darkness, though, she visits his bedroom for a passionate rendezvous – and it’s clear from the way they are with one another that this isn’t the first time. “I’ve missed you,” he says tenderly afterward, holding her in his arms. “I’ve missed this.”

Marcella season 3: can Keira trust Finn? And can he really trust her…?

And why does Rory spy on them as they have sex? There’s a hole in the ceiling above Finn’s bed, and Rory (the brother struggling with OCD) is shown lying on top of it and staring down at Finn and Keira as they have sex. Why, though? What’s he up to? Is he just a pervert or is there something more sinister going on here? Or is he just obsessed with Keira (there’s a very similar hole in her bedroom ceiling, after all). Which is the most dangerous member of the Maguire family? This writer originally had Finn as the most dangerous Maguire; he’s hot-tempered, and violent, and he shot poor Lawrence in the head. But, then again, he is working under the orders of his mother, Katherine – and she’s very clearly pulling all the strings in the family. Sure, she’s “weakened” and walking with a cane. With so many sons and sons-in-law willing to do her deadly bidding, though, she’s clearly a force to be reckoned with. Keira should be more than a little worried that the Maguire matriarch has admitted that she doesn’t trust her…

Is Keira in too deep?

She’s doing cocaine, she’s attending Maguire beatings, and she’s even helping Bobby cover his tracks after he murdered that unlucky foreign diplomat’s son back in London. She’s hiding things from Frank, she’s assaulting people of her own accord, and she’s clearly seeking more than just comfort in the arms of Finn. Could it be that, as Frank suggests, Marcella is “a little too happy being Keira Devlin?” Will Rav run into Keira? It seems a guaranteed cert that DS Rav Sangha will run into Keira at some point, especially as he’s now in Belfast and trailing Bobby after his murderous antics in London. Will he expose her to the Maguires, though? Well, he has good cause to hate his old colleague after she (ahem) knocked him unconscious and left him handcuffed to the precinct toilets back in season two. But, then again, Rav is a good guy, and he knows that Marcella was dealing with a whole lot of emotional baggage when the events of last season’s finale went down. Maybe he’ll wind up helping her in her investigation, in return for a little information on Bobby?

Marcella season 3: which of the Maguires is the most dangerous, really?

And, finally, is the black duffel the new green parka? We were all obsessed with Marcella’s green parka in the first two seasons of the ITV crime drama. Now, Keira has a whole new wardrobe – our favourite piece of which is a heavy black duffel coat (with hood! How practical!). Only time will tell if this hot new bit of outerwear will capture the public’s attention quite as much as the OG coat, but here’s hoping… The first two episodes of the new series of ITV’s Marcella aired on 26 January at 9pm and 10.05pm. All eight episodes of the series will be available to view on the ITV Hub the same night, but they will be shown weekly on Tuesdays at 9pm, too.

