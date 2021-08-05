Kate Winslet says Mare Of Easttown’s creator has some “very cool ideas” for season 2

Many also enjoyed the relationships Mare has with her family and friends, from her hilarious back-and-forths with her mother (played by Jean Smart) and the moving moments she shares with her best friend, Lori (Julianne Nicholson) in the show’s final episode.

You may also like Mare Of Easttown episode 7 recap: who allowed this show to be this good?

With all of this in mind, it’s hardly surprising that questions over whether or not the show will get a season two have been floating around ever since the show concluded back in May. Previously, Mare Of Easttown’s creator and writer Brad Ingelsby said there wouldn’t be another season unless he and Winslet “could crack a story that we were really proud of and felt like it was a deserving second chapter in Mare’s journey,” adding that he hadn’t “cracked that yet”. But now, in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Winslet has revealed that Ingelsby may actually have some workable season two ideas in the pipeline.

Kate Winslet says playing Mare cost her a lot emotionally.

Asked about the possibility of a season two, she responded: “People do keep asking about it, and all I can tell you is the honest to God’s truth which is that, at the end of shooting we were all like, ‘Holy hell, we can never do that again. If HBO bring up the idea of season two, we’ve all just got to say no – absolutely not. There’s just no way we could ever possibility do it.’ “But then, of course, there was talk of like, well… could there be? You know, when the show was getting such great responses, and creatively Brad has shared some very cool ideas – I don’t know, we’ll see what happens.” Going on to speak about the prospect of playing Mare again, Winslet revealed that the role took a lot out of her emotionally – and said that figuring out where or not she could do that again would play a significant role in her decision to return for a season two.

It did cost me a lot emotionally to be [Mare], and I just have to figure out if I can summon all that up again and do it all again

“I also have to figure out – can I do it? Could I go through it all again?” she explained. “It did cost me a lot emotionally to be her, and I just have to figure out if I can summon all that up again and do it all again. It was a ride, that’s for sure – but we’ll see.” This isn’t the first time Winslet has spoken out about her experience of playing Mare, for which she has received an Emmy nomination for lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie. Speaking to TV Line earlier this year, Winslet said she missed being in Mare’s shoes. “I would absolutely love to play Mare again,” she said at the time. “I miss her – I really do. It’s the strangest thing. I feel like I’m in mourning. It was an absolutely wonderful role.”

You may also like Kate Winslet had absolutely no time for sex scene edits in Mare Of Easttown

She continued: “There’s something very addictive about Mare, because she’s so outrageous and loveable and brilliant and real, you know? I loved playing her.” While it’s clear that Winslet has a big decision to make before returning for season two, we’ve got our fingers crossed that her love for Mare will give her the energy she needs to take on the more challenging aspects of the role. For now, then, we’ll just have to wait and see whether any of Inglesby’s ideas make their way to our screens – fingers crossed! Mare Of Easttown season one is available to watch on NOW

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy