It’s a fact universally acknowledged that everything Kate Winslet touches turns to gold. From Titanic to The Reader, her career is a dazzling array of critically-acclaimed Hollywood successes – and now she’s taking a leaf out of Nicole Kidman’s book and turning her attention to the world of TV. Better still? She’s working on the sort of nerve-jangling mystery thriller series that we’re all 100% obsessed with at the moment.

Here’s what you need to know about Mare Of Easttown. What’s the plot of Mare Of Easttown?

Kate Winslet takes the lead as Detective Mare Sheehan in Mare Of Easttown.

The much-anticipated TV series tells the story of Mare Sheehan, a detective in a small Pennsylvania town who carries the weight of fading hometown glory on her shoulders. When she is assigned to investigate the murder of a young girl, the line between her personal life and professional duties soon begins to blur, and it’s not long before she finds herself struggling to stop her world from falling apart around her.

You may also like The Chestnut Man: we’re already obsessed with Netflix’s new Nordic noir series

As the show’s official synopsis puts it, Mare of Easttown is an “exploration into the dark side of a close community and an authentic examination of how family and past tragedies can define our present.” Is there a trailer for Mare Of Easttown? You can watch the Mare Of Easttown’s thoroughly intriguing trailer for yourself below:

Who stars in the Mare Of Easttown? As well as serving as executive producer for the series, Winslet is taking the lead as Mare Sheehan in Mare Of Easttown. The series also stars Julianne Nicholson (The Outsider) as Lori Ross, Mare’s best friend since childhood, Jean Smart (Watchmen) as Helen, Mare’s mother; and Angourie Rice (Black Mirror) as Siobhan Sheehan, Mare’s teenaged daughter. Evan Peters (American Horror Story) also appears as Detective Colin Zabel, the county detective called in to assist with Mare’s investigation, and Guy Pearce (Memento) will take on the role of Richard Ryan, a local creative writing professor.

You may also like Landscapers: what you need to know about Olivia Colman’s true crime series

Cailee Spaeny, David Denman, John Douglas Thompson, Patrick Murney, James McArdle, Sosie Bacon, Joe Tippett, and Neal Huff round off the star-studded cast. What has Kate Winslet said about Mare Of Easttown? Speaking at the Communication and Theatre Association of Minnesota (CTAM) Winter 2021 Press Tour panel on Mare Of Easttown, Winslet said perfecting the distinctive Delaware County accent was challenging. “It was up there with the hardest accents I’ve ever done, in the top three for sure,” explained the Academy Award-winner, according to Indie Wire. “It’s one of only two dialects in my life that made me throw things. That and the dialogue that they made me do in the movie about Steve Jobs.”

Kate Winslet researched her role in Mare Of Easttown by working with real police detectives.

Winslet added that she spent several months working with local Pennsylvania police departments, including those in the real county of Easttown, PA, just outside of Philadelphia. “We wanted to capture what it really means to be a detective in that town,” she said. “If anything felt fake or phony, we’d ask [the consultants] to tell us.”

You may also like Best TV shows of 2021: the 35 must-watch series coming to our screens

“[Personally] I’d be a fucking lousy detective,” Winslet added. “I’d be very good at the coffee and the after [work] beers. “But I don’t think I have the mental stamina that is required.” How many episodes is Mare Of Easttown comprised of? The series is made up of an ever-so-bingeable seven episodes. When and how can we watch Mare Of Easttown? Mare of Easttown will air on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV on Monday 19 April.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy