When it comes to mind-boggling, nerve-jangling thrillers, 2021 is delivering the goods. From the BBC’s first ‘Irish noir’ series Bloodlands to Netflix’s Red Dot, there’s been plenty of brilliant new series to dig your teeth into – with plenty more set to be released over the coming months. One such series is Kate Winslet’s new mysterious thriller, Mare Of Easttown. The show, which is set to air on Sky Atlantic and NOW on 19 April, follows the story of Mare Sheehan (Winslet), a small-town detective who, with the weight of an achievement from her youth on her shoulders, finds her life falling apart when she is assigned to investigate the murder of a young girl.

As previously reported by Stylist, the show’s official synopsis describes Mare Of Easttown as an “exploration into the dark side of a close community and an authentic examination of how family and past tragedies can define our present.” In a new trailer for the series released by HBO (who will air the show in the US), we get a further taste of the kind of twists and turns we can expect from Mare’s story. Alongside the complexities of the murder case she’s assigned to investigate, the trailer reveals more clues about Mare’s personal life, including how her ex-husband has moved into the house behind hers (a fact she’s less than happy about) and her disjointed relationship with her mother, Helen (Jean Smart).

We also get a glimpse of her relationship with county detective Colin Zabel (Evan Peters), who is called in to assist with Mare’s investigation. Despite his best efforts to get to know Mare (he even asks her daughter, Siobhan – played by Angourie Rice – for tips on how to work with her), it seems he’s surprised by her matter-of-fact way of dealing with Easttown’s locals – something which we expect will bring up more problems as the series progresses. With just over two weeks to wait until Mare Of Easttown hits our screens, it’s safe to say we’re very excited to see this narrative unfold.

Plus, the series will air weekly for seven weeks once it starts on 19 April, so we’ll have lots of time between each episode to dissect what’s going on and come up with our own theories. We’ll be recapping each episode as it airs, so keep your eyes peeled for more updates.

