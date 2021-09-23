This new BBC drama tackles the risky side of love and marriage

If there’s one thing we’ve noticed about the world of post-lockdown TV , it’s this: we’re far more obsessed with the myriad dramas that stem from long-term love.

It makes sense, then, that the BBC has signed up two of its shiniest stars – Time’s Sean Bean and Last Tango In Halifax’s Nicola Walker – for an emotional new series about marriage.

Here’s what you need to know.

What’s the plot of Marriage?

This much-anticipated drama from Bafta-winning writer and director Stefan Golaszewski holds a microscope up over married couple Ian and Emma as they negotiate the ups and downs of their 30-year marriage.

“We see them dealing with the insecurities, the ambiguities, the hopes and the fears that are part of all marriages as the drama explores the risks and the gifts of a long-term intimate relationship,” promises the synopsis, adding that Marriage will be “sometimes funny, sometimes moving, always revealing.”