Warning: this article contains spoilers for the fourth and final episode of BBC One’s Marriage. If one thing’s for certain, it’s that BBC One’s Marriage has got us all talking. Whether you’ve loved, respected or loathed the drama, it has definitely moved viewers in a big way. While much of the drama has been quietly observational about Ian (Sean Bean) and Emma’s (Nicola Walker) marriage, this final episode sees the other characters and side plotlines take more of the spotlight. We get to see Ian and Emma in roles that don’t just revolve around them being husband and wife, and it’s a welcome shift in the pace of the series. But also, rather unexpectedly, it makes the final episode one full of confronting conversations.

Marriage was never going to end with a dramatic finale. There are no ultimatums or a big crescendo to anticipate; rather, the series does what it does best and makes you relate to a lot of it. Perhaps it’s because of the familial nature of the episode but the idea of “brushing things under the carpet” as a family is confronted throughout this finale. The episode starts with Jessica (Chantelle Alle) moving out of the home she shares with her boyfriend. They’ve finally (thankfully) broken up, so her parents come to help her pack a suitcase, but as she and Emma wait outside, Ian goes in to retrieve her clothes.

Nicola Walker and Sean Bean in BBC One's Marriage.

We’re led to believe that Ian is a quiet and well-meaning man. As viewers, we’ve understood that this is not always true, but when Ian goes to pack his daughter’s things, he clearly can’t wait to tell Adam what he thinks of him. “Women are never actually as simple as they want you to think they are,” Adam says, making small talk. “Grow up,” Ian says not once, but twice, while packing Jessica’s clothes. He adds: “You treat people like a pig.” The small quips of the final episode don’t stop there and pave the way for things previously left unsaid to finally come to light. Remember the third episode’s awkward hotel room scene with Emma and Jamie? Well, Emma has no reservations about telling her manager that she was disappointed in him and his drug-taking habit. He laughs it off as being a “bit silly”, but Emma’s having none of it. “It’s morally bankrupt,” she explains. “It’s not silly, it’s repellent. You’re rotting your septum. You’re rotting the rest of your nose. And how do you think your drugs get to you? How do you think they get to you? Answer me,” she insists. “Fucking answer me.”

She presses: “Do you even think about the little boys that you’re dragging into gangs? Does that even cross your mind? Hundreds of little boys all over the country whose future’s going up your fucking nose?”

Nicola Walker and Henry Lloyd-Hughes as Emma and Jamie in BBC's Marriage.

When Jamie says he’s “trying to do work” on himself, Emma tells him to “stop the drugs then – it’s pathetic. You’re like a child. And eating in bed? Jesus. You know, you laugh at Ian but he is a fucking good person. He is.” After her grilling, she turns to the matters of their meeting and later leaves Jamie’s office quietly triumphant wielding her bank card in the air, telling the young intern, Duncan, to fetch them all coffees, chocolate and crisps. Another unexpected confrontation comes when a man named Dan comes to meet Jamie in the office. Dan is actually the father of young Emily who did work experience at their office a few weeks ago. “She says you had sex with her,” Dan says plainly when asked for work experience feedback. He talks about how his 17-year-old daughter is upset about what happened and how Jamie has been ignoring her WhatsApp messages. But when asked what he wants from Jamie, Dan simply says, “I don’t know,” proving that often, confronting a situation can just be about getting closure, rather than a definitive outcome.

Chantelle Alle plays Emma and Ian's daughter in the new BBC One series.

In the more family-focused parts of the final episode, though, confrontations unfold that are both heartwarming and necessarily awkward. When Ian unveils the letter he wrote to Jessica when she was just a baby, he explains the feelings around her adoption and the hard journey it was for all of them. She cries when she reads it and you can tell it’s the kind of conversation that has never taken place in their household. It’s something that is relatable for many who will watch the episode. When you’re used to burying feelings or thoughts in a family setting, you create an environment where this emotional rawness is more random than anything – and it’s a sentiment that Jessica expresses to Emma. “I just think there’s so many things we don’t even talk about,” she tells her mother. She mentions the fact that Nicholas – Emma and Ian’s son – died and how they never speak about it, but also the fact that her mother is amazing, regardless of how other people may make her feel. Jessica adds: “We need to say these things. I think we need to be a lot more open in our family.” But it’s when she starts to ask her mother questions about Nicholas’ birth and subsequent death that Emma breaks down and sobs. Her crying is completely unexpected, but the quick scene change to the next day is such an accurate depiction of how things move quickly in a family that you’re almost left to laugh. The final episode, like the rest of the series, provides us with just enough of a snapshot into Emma and Ian’s life to make us sympathise, laugh and shake our heads along with them. But the series has continuously shown that squaring up to the problems at hand is what makes a relationship – be it that of a lover, partner or parent – that much stronger. The final fourth episode of Marriage airs on BBC One tonight at 9pm, with all episodes available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.

