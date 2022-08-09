As well as an impressively long list of TV to look forward to for the rest of the year, one drama has firmly been at the top of our watchlist since it was initially announced. Marriage is the upcoming BBC drama that not only has stellar acting talent at the helm of it, but is also set to explore the highs and lows of married life, unlike anything we’ve really seen on TV before. The series trailer promises to follow the monotony of everyday married bliss but, like with anything in the rollercoaster of life, it’s not all sunshine and roses. Nicola Walker (The Split) and Sean Bean (Game Of Thrones) star as married couple Ian and Emma, who have to negotiate the ups and downs of their 30-year marriage. You’d think being married for so long wouldn’t come with its obstacles but, as the series shows, insecurities, fears, hopes and ever-changing feelings can put a strong relationship into question.

The new drama premieres this Sunday 14 August on BBC One, and ahead of the series release, the BBC has shared an insightful set of interviews with the director, Stefan Golaszewski (Him And Her, Mum), and the cast, who all dig into the process behind the show and share some rather lovely sentiments about what they want viewers to take away from it.

Game Of Thrones' Sean Bean and The Split's Nicola Walker star in BBC's Marriage.

You may also like BBC One’s Marriage: we finally have a trailer and release date for the Nicola Walker and Sean Bean drama that explores the ups and downs of love

The inspiration for the series comes from a heartfelt (and really lovely) place Speaking about the inspiration behind Marriage, Golaszewski admits that it was the ordinary elements of love that inspired him the most. He says: “What inspired the show was seeing the world full of beautiful things where people fall in love and then do their best to be together. I think there’s something really gorgeous about humans and worth celebrating.”

The new series airs this Sunday 14 August on BBC One.

You may also like Rachel Zegler had the perfect response to Sean Bean saying intimacy coordinators ruin “spontaneity”

The series may tackle the risky side of love, but it’s also set to be a “beautiful” exploration of it too Like anything to do with love and romance, the series doesn’t just chart the highs of Ian and Emma’s marriage. Instead, it deals with newfound problems, insecurities and the gritty hard parts that people in long-term relationships have to deal with. When talking about what he hopes viewers will take away from the new series, Golaszewski hopes that people will “connect with it” and “feel that it reflects what it’s like to be them and reflects the warmth, humour and the shared world view that you have in a relationship”. He adds: “The shared moments and joys but potential for frustration and the impossibilities of it. “When people get married, they make a completely impossible pledge to be together happily for the rest of their lives and no one can do that yet everyone tries. That’s what makes it a beautiful thing; in a marriage you are spending all day every day trying to make this thing work that really shouldn’t. It’s impossible to live with one person all day every day for the rest of your life but you try it because you love each other and it’s worth it and worth trying for.”

Chantelle Alle plays Emma and Ian's daughter in the new BBC One series.

At its core, Marriage is a simple story that will resonate with a lot of viewers When speaking about his role as Ian, Bean talks about his “not very confident” character. Throughout the short series, Ian becomes “a very vulnerable and unsettled man and lots of little things begin to stir up into a big pot of worry”, he comments. But the characters and the ordinary plotline are what will make this so relatable for many, Bean says. He explains: “People will be able to see many things that they can relate to in their own lives and their own relationships. There aren’t any big stunts or reveals, it’s just a very simple story; simply told, about people and the complications of daily life.” Part of the simplicity of it all, though, comes from multiple takes and a script that’s focused on the everyday tasks that come with such a long relationship, like making cups of tea. Walker says that the dialogue is connected to simple everyday actions. There are times we have laughed a lot off camera when I’ve made about 30 sandwiches for one scene and boiled the kettle 28 times but they are simple actions you do every day. It’s all in the detail, it’s very revealing. Those mundane everyday details.”

Nicola Walker and Sean Bean in BBC One's Marriage.

Although the series hones in on Ian and Emma’s marriage, there’s another relationship dynamic to watch out for Starring in the BBC series as Jamie, Henry Lloyd-Hughes speaks about how his character provides another dynamic to Ian and Emma’s relationship, by being the co-worker that Ian quickly becomes jealous of. Lloyd-Hughes explains the two men’s differences: “You have in the story, this mirroring of the two versions of a man. With Ian, it’s a really believable relationship; beautiful but with complexities. Jamie is the antidote to that on a superficial level. He is quick-witted, fancies himself and feels he has this dynamic energy that is a million miles away from eating baked beans on toast on the sofa. Is his life any richer for that? We’ll find out.”

The drama is incredibly truthful and holds a mirror up to our own behaviour in relationships When summarising the series, Lloyd-Hughes describes it as an “incredibly funny tragedy” about “an incredibly believable relationship with some of the most truthful writing I’ve ever read”. It will resonate because of relationship ideals that many of us hold today. He says: “Everyone, never more than in the 21st century, has access to the idea that they might be missing something; another world on the other side of the door that might be sexier or more exciting than the world you are currently living in. But with this story it’s based in a suburban setting that could be anywhere really, in any part of the world, and you see that longing paranoia and we explore it.” Similarly, Chantelle Alle who plays Emma and Ian’s daughter Jessica says that the series is “universally appealing” because “everyone can relate to overcoming an obstacle in life”. She says: “We are rooting for these characters to find their way back to happiness. Or if you’re dealing with loss; how to use the people around you to help you grieve. Or to help, you stand up for yourself, find your own voice, grow in confidence and self-belief and I think a lot of people can relate to doing that.” Marriage will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday 14 August at 9pm.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy