Whether you spent the past weekend indoors shielding from the sun or outside basking in the 30°C heat, one thing’s for certain – there was only one drama that people were talking about. BBC One’s Marriage has been anticipated for some time, not least because it stars Nicola Walker and Sean Bean. But also because it promised to give us a look inside the deep, dark depths of marriage – warts and all – something that’s rarely depicted accurately on the small screen. Since its premiere last night (Sunday 14 August), reviews have been coming in thick and fast for the new drama, and we called it: it just may be the most sincere depiction of romance on TV.

The show is quietly brilliant and through its realistic dialogue, it offers us a window into a 30-year marriage. We follow Ian (Bean) and Emma (Walker) as they navigate their everyday lives, the ups and downs that come with long-term relationships and newfound insecurities that threaten to tear them apart. It’s far from flashy and high-octane; instead, it’s the kind of drama that’s powerful because it is just so realistic. One scene in particular has got the internet talking and it revolves entirely around jacket potatoes. Yes, you read that correctly.

Sean Bean and Nicola Walker star as Ian and Emma in BBC One's Marriage.

The opening scene to Marriage starts in a Spanish airport as the couple make their way back home from a holiday. We all know that the flight home from a wonderful holiday is often tinged with sadness at the best of times, but throw in an airport argument about food (something we’ve all experienced, don’t lie) and you have the kind of TV disagreement that everyone can sympathise with.

Coming back with food for them both, Emma remarks about the cost of ketchup, but Ian is hung up on the fact that Emma brought him chips with his meal rather than the jacket potato he asked for. Everything seems all right until Emma looks at him later on and asks him what’s wrong. “Of course it’s not the bloody potato,” he scoffs. They both laugh it off, kiss and seemingly move on. But then later in the gangway leading up to the plane, he says: “If you’d have wanted me to ask, I’d have asked. You should have asked.” While Emma seems to brush it off and hide her annoyance, she later shouts at him on the plane, reflecting what many viewers were thinking. “I can’t believe we’re having an argument about jacket potatoes,” Emma says. It’s the kind of argument where vicious insults are thrown back and forth, but as the plane prepares to take off – and we’re reminded of Ian’s nervousness around flying – he reaches out for Emma’s hand. The scene itself acknowledges just how far an argument over something so trivial can go, but it’s also a reminder of these two characters’ unflinching love for each other. Essentially, this one scene captures just how spot-on this new series is.

Many people could see themselves having the exact same argument within their own relationship.

It really is just an argument over a jacket potato, so the Twitter memes were primed and ready.

And we couldn’t help having one question in our minds throughout.

The drama is getting all types of praise, but mainly because it’s just so natural and authentic.

Walker is, of course, reason alone to give the new series a watch.

Its use of humour is unexpected but makes the drama so easy to watch.

More than anything, though, Marriage may seem like a simple drama, but it is very clever at what it manages to do.

And we’re intrigued to see how the four-part series will unfold.

Marriage is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now, with the second episode airing tonight on BBC One at 9pm.

