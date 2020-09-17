Because the Marvel universe is so big, it’s hard to imagine all the people behind the scenes working to bring all our favourite characters to life. From the female creators coming up with new, innovative ideas to the character designs that never made it big, there’s plenty to learn about the world behind one of the world’s biggest franchises. And now, in what may be Marvel’s most ambitious series yet, fans will be able to do just that. The Disney Plus anthology documentary series Marvel’s 616 will see famous Marvel super-fans such as Community’s Gillian Jacobs and Big Mouth’s Paul Scheer dive into the franchise’s archives to explore the different facets of the Marvel universe.

For example, Jacobs’ episode – which is titled ‘Higher, Further, Faster’ – takes its name from Captain Marvel’s catchphrase, and will look into the pioneering women who have made Marvel what it is today. Intrigued? Here’s everything we know about Marvel’s 616 so far.

What is Marvel’s 616 about? As we’ve already mentioned, Marvel’s 616 will see the brand’s famous super-fans delve into areas of the brand’s history that fascinate them. The synopsis reads: “Marvel’s 616 explores Marvel’s rich legacy of pioneering characters, creators and storytelling to reflect the world outside your window. Each documentary, helmed by a unique filmmaker, showcases the intersections of storytelling, pop culture, and fandom within the Marvel Universe.

“Episodes in this anthology series will cover topics including Marvel’s world-spanning artists, the trailblazing women of Marvel Comics, discovering the ‘forgotten’ characters of Marvel, and much more.” Alongside Jacobs’ episode about the pioneering women behind the Marvel brand, Scheer’s episode – which is titled ‘Lost and Found’ – will look back at the characters who did and didn’t break into the mainstream.

Is there a trailer for Marvel’s 616? Kind of. Instead of a trailer encompassing the whole series, the team at Disney Plus have released two ‘sneak peeks’ into episodes two and four of the series, which you can watch below.

Although the clips don’t give us any more insight into what other famous super-fans might make an appearance in the series, the insight into Jacob’s episode – about the pioneering women who have made the brand what it is today – is very exciting. In the clip, we see Marvel Entertainment VP Sana Amant explain how the response to Brie Larson in Captain Marvel went on to inspire the company to do more with female superheroes. She also reveals how the character of Ms Marvel was originally shaped from her own experience of a young Muslim woman.

When and where can I watch Marvel’s 616? Marvel’s 616 will be available to watch on Disney Plus from 20 November.

