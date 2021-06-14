Mary Berry has made a name for herself as a chef, writer, presenter, and national treasure – and now she’s announced that, once again, she’s partnered up with the BBC to bring us yet another must-watch TV series for foodies. By which, of course, we mean the kind of TV series that makes your stomach rumble from start to finish. Here, then, is what we know so far about Mary Berry: Love To Cook. What’s Mary Berry: Love To Cook all about? The clue’s in the title with this one, as Mary Berry: Love To Cook will see the so-called ‘Queen of Cakes’ seek out kindred spirits with their own remarkable passions, share their stories, and (together with imparting her favourite recipes, naturally), inspire the country to fall in love with cooking, growing and producing food.

As per the BBC’s official synopsis: “Mary shares her passion through some exceptional dishes, from those that will inspire beginners, or put budget at their heart without sacrificing flavour, to recipes that will please a hungry crowd. In doing so, she celebrates heartwarming classics that are perfect to nurture those around you, and of course recipes that focus on what we love to grow as a nation, be it from an allotment or an industrious window box. “No one, be they a novice or a seasoned cook, will be able to resist Mary’s commitment to teaching and her lifelong joy of cooking.”

The new series, explains Mary Berry, was inspired by our love of cooking during lockdown.

What are people saying about Mary Berry: Love To Cook? Speaking about the six-part series, Berry says: “Love To Cook is me in a nutshell! My cooking is all about sharing what I know and love, teaching and inspiring everyone to enjoy cooking as much as I do. “Over the past year many have had unexpected time on their hands at home and have found a love of cooking to be comforting and healing in very difficult times. Love To Cook is all about celebrating just that, with wonderful characters, as I travel the British Isles in a quest to meet and share in our passion for food.”

Meanwhile, Catherine Catton – aka the BBC’s head of commissioning popular factual and factual entertainment – teases: “We are delighted to be working with Mary again and very much looking forward to sharing new recipes that she loves to cook.” And Karen Ross, who is the managing director of Sidney Street (the production company behind Love To Cook), promises: “This series shows Mary at her best. Mary’s understanding of food and cooking outshines everyone, and her desire to pass on decades of experience in a plate of mouthwatering food is a joy to watch!” When and where can we watch Mary Berry: Love To Cook? The series is due to air later this year via BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. We will bring you more details as and when they become available.

