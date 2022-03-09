Suranne Jones is cemented in the canon of great British actors – and for good reason. From her poised performance in Doctor Foster and an emotionally raw role in Channel 4’s I Am to, more recently, BBC One’s primetime crime thriller Vigil, there really is no role that Jones has not bowled us over with. As we eagerly anticipate the second instalment of Gentleman Jack, Jones has surprised us all with an exciting new series announcement. This time, though, she’s getting behind the screen too.

ITV has just commissioned Maryland, a moving three-part drama that is being created by the Bafta award-winning actor alongside screenwriter Anne-Marie O’Connor (Trollied, Waterloo Road).

The relationship drama will explore the dynamic of two sisters, Becca and Rosaline, who have grown apart over the years because of “complex family dynamics”, according to the synopsis. The pair have become estranged, wrapped up in their own lives but “through tragic events learn to love and respect one another all over again.” The sisters have grown distant “through time and circumstance” but “when the body of an older woman is discovered at sunrise on Laxey Beach in the Isle of Man, it brings devastating news for the sisters.” The synopsis continues: “Each sister flies out to the Isle of Man to discover and repatriate the body of their mother, Mary, who they learn has been living a double life, leaving their father Richard at home in Manchester, whilst creating another world for herself … Maryland.

“Confined on the island with each other, the sisters can’t escape the ripple effect of their mother’s secrets and lies.”

Suranne Jones is creating and starring in ITV's Maryland.

It’s set to be raw, emotional and a highly relatable subject matter for many. Speaking about the upcoming project with ITV, Jones said: “Maryland delves into family dynamics and the way in which we ‘label’ each other, sometimes never letting ourselves or our siblings break free from those roles. We look at how we grow apart from one another and how sometimes we don’t really know anything about the people we call our own.” She added: “I love how complex sibling relationships can be and I’m thrilled we get to do it over three wonderful hours and not as a ‘side story’. “Maryland is an uncomfortable, funny and sometimes difficult story with two sisters at its heart and we can’t wait to take our audience along for the ride.” Jones will star as “down-to-earth, Manchester-born Becca” but is also executive producing the drama as part of her company, Teamakers Productions.

O’Connor said of the new series: “From the start, Suranne and I have wanted to tell a story about the roles that are ascribed to us in families – especially as women – and to look at the legacy of a woman who decided to step away from the traditional role but wasn’t honest about her decision. “I’m thrilled to be working with Suranne and Monumental on Maryland and for ITV to have given us the opportunity to write a character-led show, at the heart of which is a love story about two sisters.” Filming for Maryland will begin later this year with further casting details set to be released closer to the commencement of filming. Watch this space for updates.

