Ever since Meghan’s marriage to Prince Harry, Piers Morgan has made a point of lambasting the Duchess of Sussex. He’s criticised her parenting skills, her decision to step back as a senior royal, her relationship with Harry. He’s insisted that she’s a “whiny spoiled brat” for daring to question the tabloids’ unhealthy obsession with her.

And, mere hours after Meghan’s emotional interview with Oprah Winfrey – an interview in which she discussed the racism she experienced as a working royal and the impact this had upon her mental health – Morgan has decided to twist the knife even further.