Russell T Davies is, let’s face it, the undisputed king when it comes to good telly. Whether it’s Doctor Who, It’s A Sin, Nolly or Queer As Folk, he’s given us plenty of excellent TV shows to sink our teeth into – and his latest, Men Up, looks set to be another. Here’s what you need to know about the BBC series. What’s Men Up about? Written by Industry’s Matthew Barry, Men Up is inspired by the true story of one of the world’s first medical trials for what would become the now world-famous drug Viagra.

It follows a group of ordinary middle-aged men as they each take the very first Viagra pills (under intense scrutiny from doctors and medical professionals) at Swansea’s Morriston Hospital in Wales in 1994.

You may also like Fool Me Once: Netflix’s new Harlan Coben thriller series has a beyond brilliant cast

“As each man grapples with their own insecurities and hiding the truth from their loved ones – including their wives and partners, Ffion Jenkins and Teresa Rigby, who are also fighting their own battles – will this little pill be able to bring back their spark?” the official BBC synopsis reads. Who stars in Men Up? Men Up boasts a ridiculously starry cast: think Iwan Rheon (Game Of Thrones), Aneurin Barnard (Dunkirk), Alexandra Roach (Killing Eve), Phaldut Sharma (Sherwood), Paul Rhys (A Discovery Of Witches), Steffan Rhodri (House Of The Dragon), for starters. We also have the likes of Mark Lewis Jones (Gangs Of London), Joanna Page (Gavin & Stacey), Alexandria Riley (The Pembrokeshire Murders), Nathan Sussex (It’s A Sin), Lisa Palfrey (Sex Education), Dyfan Dwyfor (A Very English Scandal) and Katy Wix (Ghosts) lending their talents to the drama.

The series will explore how the Viagra pill came into mainstream use.

Phew. What are people saying about Men Up? Speaking about the upcoming project in a press release, Barry says: “Who knew that one of the first Viagra trials in the world took place in 1994… in Swansea! “People hear the word impotence, and they wait for the punchline. But this story is about so much more. And with an incredible Welsh cast, led by Iwan Rheon and Alexandra Roach, I can’t wait to bring it to the screen.”

You may also like The Good Mothers is the shocking true crime drama we all need right now

Davina Earl, executive producer for Quay Street Productions, adds: “Men Up is one of those truly remarkable true stories that is a joy to be able to bring to the screen. “With Matthew Barry’s fantastic script coupled with our stellar cast, audiences are in for a treat.” When can we watch Men Up? Men Up doesn’t have a release date yet, but, based on what we know so far, we’re predicting it will drop in early 2024. We’ll keep you posted.

Subscribe to Stylist's weekly curation of the best TV, films, documentaries and more, and you'll never wonder ‘What should I watch?’ again Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy