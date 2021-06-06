It was absolutely no surprise (not to anyone who’d seen it, anyway) when the phenomenal I May Destroy You picked up the award for Best Mini-Series at the 2021 TV Baftas. Created, written, co-directed and executive produced by Michaela Coel, who also stars in the series, the comedy-drama tells the tale of social media star and author Arabella, who pulls an all-nighter with her friends when she finds herself struggling to meet a publishing deadline.

You may also like Golden Globes 2021: why that Michaela Coel and I May Destroy You snub is so shocking

Thanks to a heady combination of drugs and booze, the evening quickly spirals out of control, leaving Arabella with the hangover from hell and very fuzzy memories of the night before. However, as the day progresses, she begins experiencing a smattering of intrusive, frightening flashbacks – flashbacks that indicate she’s been the victim of a sexual assault. And, stepping up to collect the award, Coel made sure to pay homage to all those “unsung heroes” who helped make the must-watch TV series a reality.

Bafta TV awards 2021 red carpet: Michaela Coel.

“I May Destroy You took six months to film,” said Coel. “[But] the only people who worked for every day of that were the crew. “I want to thank them, and let them know that I’m so grateful to them, because they don’t get enough credit.”

You may also like I May Destroy You: stop calling Michaela Coel “the new Phoebe Waller-Bridge”

Listing off the crew’s names, Coel continued: “They are the first to turn up to shoot in the rain, snow and severe heat; they are the last to leave. They are the invisible presence in every single scene of this show, the unsung heroes who create everything you see, hear, and feel. “Their attention to detail, and work ethic, has helped this show to come alive.”

Coel finished powerfully: “This is me seeing you, and acknowledging all of you. “All of our DNA exists in this show, and I am grateful to each and every soul for all of your dedication and hard work.” The 2021 TV Baftas is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy