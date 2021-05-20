Michaela Coel is bringing another BBC drama to our screens

But of course it was a fantastic series; all of Coel’s TV and film projects are. That’s why we are whooping and cheering over the news that she is working on a new BBC drama.

The BBC has announced an exciting cohort of new shows that are currently in production, including adaptations of Dolly Alderton’s Everything I Know About Love, Nikki May’s soon-to-be-published Wahala, and Cash Carraway’s Skint Estate. Candice Carty-Williams, who wrote bestselling book Queenie, is also writing a new drama. As part of the announcement, Piers Wenger, head of BBC drama commissioning, said he is working with Coel on a new project. “I’m thrilled to say we will be working with the unequalled Michaela Coel on another project,” he said. “More news about that to follow in due course…”

In an interview with Deadline, Wenger revealed more details that will pique the interest of I May Destroy You Fans. “It’s truly in Michaela’s head and it’s not for me to second guess that too much at this point,” he said. “It’s at relatively early stages, but I wanted to let the fans of I May Destroy You know that there is a new show coming along.”

He added: “What relationship that show will have with the original series, [is for Michaela to decide]. There’s a relationship between Chewing Gum and I May Destroy You. There’s a through line to her thinking. I suspect there may be elements [of I May Destroy You] but it’s really too early to say anything specific.” While this suggests that there might be links to I May Destroy You, HBO’s chief content officer, Casey Bloys has previously said that there won’t be a second series. “On I May Destroy You, Michaela Coel is thinking about what she wants to do next,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “I don’t think there’s going to be another I May Destroy You, there’s no season two coming. But she’s thinking about what she wants to do next and hopefully we’ll be lucky enough to be partner with her again.” One thing’s for sure: it’s going to be epic.

