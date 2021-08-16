Ever since we binge-watched The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, we’ve been on the lookout for another thriller to get us on the edge of our seats. So, when we heard that Mike Flanagan – creator of the Haunting series – was bringing a new thriller to Netflix, we couldn’t believe our luck. Intrigued? Here’s everything you need to know about Midnight Mass. What’s the plot of Midnight Mass? According to Netflix’s official synopsis, Midnight Mass tells the story of the isolated community of Crockett Island, whose social divisions are worsened when disgraced Riley Flynn returns to the island. The arrival of new priest, Father Paul, only makes things worse.

When mysterious and so-called miraculous events begin occurring, the island is gripped by a religious fervour. But is all as it seems? Besides, is there any such thing as a miracle, anyway? It’s a thought-provoking question to say the least.

The arrival of a mysterious priest (Hamish Linklater) shocks the community in Midnight Mass.

Who stars in Midnight Mass? Zach Gilford, known for roles in Good Girls and The Purge: Anarchy, takes centre stage in Midnight Mass as Riley Flynn, the outcast whose arrival unsettles Crockett Island. Hamish Linklater, known for his role in Legion, on the other hand, stars as Father Paul, the charming yet secretive priest who claims to be able to perform miracles.

Completing the main cast and assuring us even more that this series is set to have us hooked – as if we even needed convincing – comes a series of stars from the Haunting series, including Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, Annabeth Gish, Robert Longstreet, Alex Essoe and Henry Thomas. Is there a trailer for Midnight Mass? “We tend to dislike mysteries. We feel uncomfortable not knowing,” the trailer states, an assertion that doesn’t do anything to comfort the mysterious occurrences that are about to take Crockett Island by storm. There’s no full-length trailer yet but you can watch the teaser trailer for Midnight Mass below:

When Riley Flynn (Zach Gilford) returns, his presence immediately unsettles the community.

Where can you watch Midnight Mass? You won’t have to wait too long until you can binge on this new thriller – all seven episodes of Midnight Mass will be available to stream on Netflix from 24 September. But if you can’t control your excitement until then, there’s always The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor to watch on Netflix in the meantime. Or, if you’ve been there, done that and bought the T-shirt, there are plenty of other heart-racing thrillers to stream right now.

