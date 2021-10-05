Miscarriage is the most common kind of pregnancy loss. Shockingly there are no official figures around miscarriage, but some estimates suggest there are around 250,000 every year in the UK. For Black women, there is a 40% increased risk of experiencing baby loss.

“I want to start a proper conversation about miscarriage,” the former Hearsay member states in the opening of the film. “I want to break the silence.”

The documentary sees Klass exploring her own trauma, revisiting the diary she kept during the time of her miscarriages, as well as meeting with other women who have experienced baby loss.