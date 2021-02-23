Modern Love is the Amazon Prime Video series that follows the real-life love stories of readers in the weekly New York Times column of the same name. Each standalone episode brings some of the column’s most beloved stories to life, exploring love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms. The first season was released back in 2019, starring Anne Hathaway, Dev Patel, Tina Fey and more. And fans will be delighted to know that it’s returning for a second season.

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Kit Harrington (Game Of Thrones), Dominique Fishback (Judas And The Black Messiah), Anna Paquin (True Blood) and Gbenga Akinnagbe (The Wire) are among more than two dozen actors joining the anthology series. Other names include Minnie Driver, Lucy Boynton, Miranda Richardson, Gbenga Akinnagbe and Zoe Chao.

Modern Love season 2: Dominique Fishback also stars.

“We’re so excited to bring a second season of this series to life, and give an opportunity to really shine a light on what matters most,” showrunner John Carney told THW. “With so much uncertainty in our current world, these stories bring truth and love to people everywhere, and I’m so appreciative to be a part of making that happen.”

Although we don’t know which stories will be adapted for the screen in the second season, we do know that filming has wrapped, and its locations included New York City, Albany and Dublin. We can also confirm that it is set to air later this year (2021) on Amazon Prime Video. It’s the perfect excuse to spend a weekend afternoon catching up with or re-watching season one and feeling the love.

