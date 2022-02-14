Starting off as a one woman play – named Superhoe at the Royal Court Theatre – creator Nicôle Lecky is now bringing her genius to the small screen with Mood. And Lecky is even providing an original soundtrack for the show also. Here’s everything we know about Mood so far.

Superhoe creator Nicôle Lecky will take the leading role of Sasha Clayton in BBC Three's Mood.

What will Mood be about? Social media, music and a whole load of drama will collide in this upcoming series – and it’s the combination we never knew we needed but also can’t wait to get stuck into. The six-part drama will take a turn from the usual series formats we see everyday and actually include songs from Lecky herself. Mood will follow Sasha (Lecky), a 25-year-old wannabe singer and rapper. As the synopsis reads: “Sasha wants to be a major recording artist, but right now she’s a bedroom artist: spending her days smoking weed, stalking her ex-boyfriend on Instagram, and avoiding her mum, and sister Megan. “After she is kicked out of her family home, Sasha is forced to fend for herself. She finds herself sofa-surfing with local dealer Saleem until she moves in with party girl Carly, who introduces her to the exciting world of social media influencing. “But as the gap between her new online presence and her original dream of being a singer continues to widen, Sasha finds herself struggling to escape a world that is more complex and darker than she could have imagined.”

Who will star in Mood? Lecky will obviously be leading the cast as Sasha but joining her will be Jordan Duvigneau (My Mum Tracy Beaker) as the ex-boyfriend she can’t quite stop Instagram stalking. Sasha’s mum will be played by Jessica Hynes (Years And Years, Shaun Of The Dead), her stepdad will be played by Paul Kaye (Game Of Thrones) and her sister Megan will be played by Mia Jenkins (Hanna). Local dealer Saleem will be played by newcomer Mohammed Dalmar and Lara Peake (Brave New World) will star as Carly.

Hanna's Mia Jenkins will star as Sasha's sister Megan in the new BBC Three series.

Also featured in the cast are Flo Wilson (Death In Paradise), Jordan Myrie (Stephen), Jason York (Sliced), Chantelle Alle (Vera, We Are Lady Parts) and Ebony Aboagye (The Lost Girls). Alongside the main cast, there are also guest appearances from names such as Sai Bennett (Mr Selfridge), Tom Moutchi (Famalam), Kiell Smith-Bynoe (Ghosts), Tom Stourton (Horrible Histories) and Renee Bailey in her first TV role.

Lara Peake stars as Carly in BBC Three's Mood.

Is there a trailer for Mood? There certainly is and prepare for a brilliant embodiment of expectations versus reality. In it, we see a pastel outfit-adorned Sasha dancing, singing and living life to the fullest but just as soon as we see her beaming on screen, everything takes a bit of a dark turn. She’s working on her EP, not making as much money as she wants but also doesn’t want to work jobs where she “just makes £8 an hour,” she says.

“The more followers you have, the more people will share your music,” Carly says to her one night. And just like that, we’re pushed into a social media bubble of champagne, money and lots of followers. But, of course, every quick win can come with an even quicker loss – something that is evident from the way that Sasha moves throughout the rest of the trailer. A little withdrawn, confused but just with the intention of getting her music heard. Watch the trailer for yourself here:

What has been said about Mood? Sharing the trailer to her Instagram, series creator and lead actor Lecky wrote: “From stage to screen! I wrote a play in my bedroom and a few years later it’s a whole tv series! “Big fuckin MOOD!! I can’t wait for you to see what our dope cast and amazing crew did Coming soon #moodseries @bbcthree ”

When and where will Mood be available to watch? Mood will be available to watch on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer. A confirmed release date is yet to be announced but we do know it’ll be ‘soon’, so just watch this space for updates.

