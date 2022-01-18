Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac is Marvel’s latest superhero and the new trailer shows the star embracing the chaos in a majorly dark way
Marvel’s new Disney+ series Moon Knight has just released its first dramatic trailer and we finally get our first glimpse of Oscar Isaac in the lead superhero role. Here’s everything we know about Moon Knight.
Marvel can do no wrong in many people’s eyes and if its recent offerings are anything to go by, you might be inclined to agree.
From Eternals, Hawkeye and soon-to-be-released Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the franchise continues to grow to grand heights. Joining its roster of TV series is new release Moon Knight. Inspired by the modern comics, the series will follow main character Steven’s struggle with a dissociative identity disorder.
As news of Oscar Isaac joining the Marvel cinematic universe swirled and fans grew eager for a glimpse of the acclaimed actor in a lead superhero role, it seems as though our wishes have been granted in a big way. The new trailer for Moon Knight has just been released and as well as showing Isaac embracing the sheer chaos of the plotline, it also reveals the series to be a lot eerier and darker than first thought.
Here’s everything we know about Moon Knight.
What is the plot of Moon Knight?
The synopsis for the series says: “Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac), a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life.
“Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”
Reading about the identity disorder is enough to put our minds into a tailspin so we can’t wait to see how the drama will unfold on the screen. Fans of the comic series will recognise Moon Knight from his comic book debut back in 1975, but in his original depiction, the superhero had powers based on the phases of the moon. More recent iterations of the hero, however, have kept his abilities mortal and supported by fancy gadgets and the wonders of technology.
According to Variety: “Unlike all of Marvel Studios’ previous series for Disney+, which were based on existing characters from the company’s pre-2019 feature films, Moon Knight charts a brand new path, with a totally new set of characters and a storyline that has no clear initial connection to the MCU.”
Who will star in Moon Knight?
Oscar Isaac plays Marc Spector, the protagonist and ex-soldier with a special case of dissociative identity disorder that sees him become the conduit for Egyptian moon god Khonshu.
Alongside Isaac, Ethan Hawke will also star as the series villain and cult leader who attempts to get Marc to “embrace the chaos”.
May Calamawy (Ramy) and Gaspard Ulliel (Hannibal Rising) will also be joining the cast.
Is there a trailer for Moon Knight?
There is and, in typical Marvel fashion, the trailer is a tense rollercoaster ride of emotion. It does have a smattering of dark humour, though, that will surely leave many laughing.
In the trailer, Marc (Isaac) is seen playing with a Rubik’s cube, chaining himself to his bed and saying: “I can’t seem to tell the difference between my waking life and dreams.”
As Marc gears up for his everyday London-based life, he admits that he’s “losing it” – a poignant sentiment that is made all too relatable when we see him rest his head on a stranger’s shoulder in a crammed rush hour bus.
As the action of the trailer notches up tenfold – we see Isaac scramble into a corner of an elevator as he sees supernatural figures chasing him, for example – Ethan Hawke’s character later reveals that he sees chaos within him.
“Embrace the chaos,” he tells Marc who, as soon as that line is uttered, starts to morph into the titular Moon Knight. The violent, mysterious figure seems to be the exact opposite to Marc’s timid character and one we can’t wait to see more of.
Watch the new trailer here:
When and where will Moon Knight be available to watch?
Moon Knight will be available to stream on Disney+ on 30 March.
Image: Getty