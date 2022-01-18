What is the plot of Moon Knight?

The synopsis for the series says: “Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac), a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life.

“Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

Reading about the identity disorder is enough to put our minds into a tailspin so we can’t wait to see how the drama will unfold on the screen. Fans of the comic series will recognise Moon Knight from his comic book debut back in 1975, but in his original depiction, the superhero had powers based on the phases of the moon. More recent iterations of the hero, however, have kept his abilities mortal and supported by fancy gadgets and the wonders of technology.

According to Variety: “Unlike all of Marvel Studios’ previous series for Disney+, which were based on existing characters from the company’s pre-2019 feature films, Moon Knight charts a brand new path, with a totally new set of characters and a storyline that has no clear initial connection to the MCU.”