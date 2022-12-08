To quote Little Women’s Jo March, Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without any presents – and boy, do the people over at BBC HQ have a gift for fans of Motherland. That’s right, everyone: a very special (and undoubtedly very merry) episode of Motherland has been slated into the Christmas TV schedule. And, judging by the new trailer, it looks like it’s going to tick so many boxes for so many people in need of a good chuckle/snort/chortle (delete as applicable) this December.

One warning before we dive on in, though: the special has been titled Motherland: Last Christmas, so this only adds to the rumours that the much-loved series will not be returning for another season.

Right, now that that bit of (potentially) bad news is out of the way… As per the BBC’s official release, the Motherland Christmas special – written by the award-winning comedic giants that are Sharon Horgan, Holly Walsh, Helen Serafinowicz, and Barunka O’Shaughnessy – will see Julia (Anna Maxwell Martin) juggling a lot of plates. As always. Why? Well, because she’s found herself with an extremely full house for Christmas dinner. And her husband, Paul (Oliver Chris), is far too busy playing with a VR headset that he ostensibly bought “for the kids” to offer much in the way of help. Thankfully for Julia (or not so thankfully, depending on who’s asking), she’s invited Kevin (Paul Ready) along to spend the day with her clan. And, brimming with excitement, he’s taken it upon himself to cook up an absolute storm in the kitchen. Throw in an unexpected appearance from Liz (Diane Morgan) and you have a recipe for an utterly mayhem-filled Christmas. Watch the trailer for the Motherland Christmas special below:

Elsewhere, Meg (Tanya Moodie) utterly spirals when her husband, Bill (Anthony Head), presents her with the most god-awful gift of all time. Amanda (Lucy Punch) is spending her Christmas with the kids, her ex, and her ex’s new wife – an incredibly awkward atmosphere over “sparkles and nibbles” which her glacial mother, Felicity (Joanna Lumley), positively thrives in. Obviously. And, speaking of mums (this is Motherland, after all), Philippa Dunne’s Anne has her own mammy (Maggie McCarthy) over for the holidays – along with her 29 cousins – and she is almost feverish with excitement over the prospect of a big family Christmas. To paraphrase Jaws: she’s definitely going to need a bigger oven.

Essentially, then, the Motherland Christmas special (once again directed by Ghosts’ Simon Hynd) is going to be packed to the brim with hilarity and sheer pandemonium, and we honestly can’t wait. Motherland: Last Christmas is due to air on BBC 1 on 23 December 2022 at 9:30pm. Will you be tuning in?

