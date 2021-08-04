Joseph Gordon-Levitt has always been there to tap into our millennial angst when we need him (see 500 Days Of Summer as a prime example), so it makes sense that the actor is gearing up to do it all over again with his dark new comedy.

Here’s what you need to know, then, about his upcoming TV series, Mr Corman.

What’s the plot of Mr Corman?

Josh Corman has always dreamed of being an artist. Always. Like so many other dreamers, though, his planned career in music hasn’t panned out – which means that he’s not the famous rockstar he always hoped to become, but a teacher in San Fernando Valley.