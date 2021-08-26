Autumn is upon us, and you know what that means: crunchy leaves, pumpkin spice lattes, and brilliant new TV series to get stuck into on every channel and streaming service. Which is ideal, quite frankly, if you’re in the mood for some cosy nights in. Now, it has been confirmed that Amazon Prime Video’s offering to the seasonal telly gods is Mumbai Diaries 26/11. And, set in the emergency room of a government hospital, it promises to be the sort of medical drama that has us glued to the screen until the credits on the final episode roll. Intrigued? Here’s what you need to know about the show.

What’s the plot of Mumbai Diaries 26/11? On 26 November 2008, 10 terrorists arrived by sea and opened fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring countless others during a 60-hour siege in Mumbai. Mumbai Diaries 26/11 “depicts the untold story of doctors, nurses, paramedics, and hospital staff who worked tirelessly to save lives during these terror attacks,” explains the show’s official synopsis.

As such, it is set to explore the challenges faced by the staff as well as other first responders across the city. “On the one hand the attacks ravaged the city, but on the other it also united its people and strengthened their resolve to stand resolutely against any adversity.” Is there a trailer for Mumbai Diaries 26/11? You can watch the full-length trailer for Mumbai Diaries 26/11 below:

Who stars in Mumbai Diaries 26/11? The series has an ensemble cast, boasting the talents of Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande, Prakash Belawadi, and more. What are people saying about Mumbai Diaries 26/11? “Mumbai Diaries 26/11 offers a different perspective to the dreadful night of 26/11 which hasn’t been explored on-screen so far,” promises director Nikkhil Advani, adding that it serves as “a tribute to the bravery of the frontline workers and the unsung heroes.” Advani continues: “The series offers a perfect blend of emotions and drama through a versatile ensemble of actors who have put in their heart and soul to bring this story to life. And, narrated from the lens of the first responders, it transports the viewers into the corridors of the Bombay General Hospital, unfolding what transpired there on that fateful night. “It is a series we are immensely proud of.”

Meanwhile, Shri Aaditya Thackeray – aka the governor of Maharashtra – has said: “The spirit of Mumbai is undeniably resilient, but behind all that resilience are the many untold stories of the bravery and sacrifice of our frontline workers… all of whom have been the real heroes that have kept the city running during times of crisis.” Thanking the series for paying “tribute to these very workers,” Thackeray added: “It is heartening to see such content being made and I would like to congratulate the makers and the cast of the series and Amazon Prime Video for bringing such stories of bravery to life.” When will Mumbai Diaries 26/11 become available for streaming? Mumbai Diaries 26/11 begins streaming from 9 September on Amazon Prime Video.

