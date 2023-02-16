Netflix’s latest foray into true crime grapples with a shocking – and ongoing – story that gripped a tight-knit community in Southern Carolina. Murdaugh Murders, which lands on the streaming platform later this month, is a three-part series exploring the fall from grace of the Murdaugh family, a well-respected South Carolina dynasty. First, their lives were turned upside down by a tragic boating accident, but in the aftermath it became clear that they were caught up in a web of secrets, lies, cover-ups and even murder. Directed by Julia Willoughby Nason and Jenner Furst, the series features first-hand testimonies from key players involved in the saga, many of whom have not spoken out about the case until now.

Here’s everything you need to know about what’s sure to be a much talked-about addition to Netflix’s true crime oeuvre.

What is Murdaugh Murders about? The Murdaughs, Netflix’s synopsis explains, were “one of South Carolina’s most prominent families”, until their legacy was tarnished by the events explored in the documentary. The owners of a century-old family law firm, many Murdaughs served as state prosecutors in South Carolina. Alex Murdaugh, the figure at the centre of the case, was a well-known civil litigation lawyer. In 2019, 19-year-old Mallory Beach died in a boating accident. Paul Murdaugh, who was allegedly driving the boat at the time, was eventually charged with multiple felonies and faced up to 25 years in prison – but he and his mother Maggie were then found murdered two years later, shortly before the trial was set to take place. Their bodies were discovered at the family’s 1,772 acre hunting farm, Moselle, in South Carolina, by Alex Murdaugh, Paul’s father and Maggie’s estranged husband.

The Murdaugh family

Another strange twist in the tale came a few months later in September 2021, when Alex called 911 and claimed he had been shot in the head by a stranger after pulling over to help him with his tyre. It was later alleged that Alex had hired a hitman to shoot and kill him, in order to gain a $10 million life insurance for his other son, Buster. In a strange stroke of timing, Alex is currently on trial for the two murders, and if he is found guilty of double homicide, he faces life imprisonment (he has pleaded not guilty to the charges). The judge recently made a U-turn, which will allow evidence about the alleged hitman plot to be admitted as evidence during the trial.

Who features in Murdaugh Murders? The filmmakers have managed to assemble an array of talking heads to share their experiences with the Murdaugh family, many for the first time ever. According to Netflix, “The three-part series will feature first-hand accounts from those on the boat that fateful night, many of whom have not spoken about the crash or double homicide of Maggie and Paul until now, including: Paul Murdaugh’s longtime girlfriend, Morgan Doughty; Mallory Beach’s childhood friends, Miley Altman and Connor Cook; Mallory’s boyfriend, Anthony Cook, and several others.” When is Murdaugh Murders on Netflix? You can stream all three episodes of what promises to be a truly gripping true crime tale from 22 February.

