From Murder On The Orient Express to Death On The Nile, Agatha Christie’s works are ripe for adaptation – largely because they’re brimming with compelling characters, twists aplenty, and overwrought detectives doing their best to solve an unsolvable mystery. Is it any wonder, then, that the BBC is adding to their (already overflowing) collection of excellent Queen Of Crime adaptations? Here’s what you need to know about Murder Is Easy. What’s the plot of Murder Is Easy? This story takes us back in time to 1954, Luke Fitzwilliam meets Miss Pinkerton on a train bound for London. She wastes no time in telling him that a killer is on the loose in the sleepy English village of Wychwood under Ashe – despite villagers being firmly of the opinion that the deaths are mere accidents (how very Hot Fuzz of them).

It seems, though, that someone was of the opinion that Miss Pinkerton knew too much, as she’s later found dead on her way to Scotland Yard, Cue Luke determining that he must find the killer before they can strike again. Because, for a certain kind of person, murder is easy… Who is directing Murder Is Easy? The two-part thriller has been adapted for the screen by playwright Sian Ejiwunmi-Le Berre, and will be directed by World On Fire’s Meenu Gaur. Who stars in Murder Is Easy? Casting has yet to be revealed for Murder Is Easy, but we will update you just as soon as we learn more.

Murder is Easy is the latest in the ongoing series of Agatha Christie adaptations made by Mammoth Screen and Agatha Christie Limited for the BBC, following on from the acclaimed productions of And Then There Were None, The Witness For The Prosecution, Ordeal By Innocence, The ABC Murders and The Pale Horse.

What are people saying about Murder Is Easy? Speaking about the project, Berre says: “I’ve watched every Agatha Christie adaptation out, because Christie wrote for the world and the whole world loves her back. But somehow I’d never read one of her novels. “When I first read Murder Is Easy, I couldn’t believe how daring, experimental and furious the book was. Nothing like I’d expected. From the first read, the book was shouting at me how to enter and adapt it, and what’s so exciting is having everyone at Mammoth Screen and ACL jump right in there with me. “It’s like going on an extended train journey with a genius sitting next to you, whispering the secrets of storytelling into your ear.”

Gaur adds: “I am part of the worldwide club of Agatha Christie’s fans and followers and therefore thrilled to be shaping one of her works for the screen. “I was drawn to the sassy, cool, witty, and not to be messed with women of Murder Is Easy and blown away again by how delightful her characters are.” When can we watch Murder Is Easy? Filming on Murder Is Easy will take place later this year, which means it isn’t likely to air on BBC One and iPlayer (and on BritBox International’s streaming service in the US, Canada and South Africa) until sometime in 2024. Until then, you can stream one of our favourite Agatha Christie adaptations. You know, just to whet your appetite…

