Murderville is the latest series to join the ranks of edge-of-your-seat crime dramas but this one has one distinct twist.

You see, while Will Arnett (Arrested Development) will be leading the cast as senior detective Terry Seattle (and also executive producing the series), each episode will involve a new murder case for the homicide division and a new celebrity guest as his partner.

In a weirdly wonderful turn of events, the stars will not be given a script. The synopsis states: “As they assist Terry clue by clue, they have to improvise their way through the case. In the end, it’s up to these celebrities alone to name the killer.”