A good old fashioned TV frame pops up on screen, complete with a channel knob, volume and power button. Choose your year of choice and allow the site to pick anything from an infomercial to cartoons or a wrestling match. Feeling like tuning into 1992? Or perhaps 1997 was your year? No fear, simply select and enjoy the loop it puts you in.

Yes, it’s totally random (and may feel that way at first) but you’ll soon recognise clips from your favourite shows. Or you may just want to while away an hour mindlessly searching through – we certainly have.

Revel in a classic clip of Hey Arnold, watch old celebrity chatshow interviews or even tune into the news – because try as we might, can we really remember what was on the news channels back in the 90s?