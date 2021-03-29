And he beat the likes of Sterling K. Brown of This Is Us, Jonathan Majors of Lovecraft Country, Keith David of Greenleaf, and Nicco Annan of P-Valley to the honour, too.

Delivering his speech virtually due to Covid-19 restrictions, the actor dubbed it the “highest honour” and dedicated it to “all the incredible people on our team who made something so unique.” “It is the highest honour to represent us in the fullness of our humanity, of our beauty, of our joy, of our glamour, of our splendour, of our royalty, of our romance, of our love,” said Page. “It is the highest honour to represent that and to represent the people I do represent and I will do my absolute best to be worthy of that.” Watch the moment for yourself below:

Later, Page elaborated on his comments, telling Deadline: “I think I see my job as a representative job… you are representing the world around you, you represent the political climate around you.” He added: “That is integral to how we navigate together.”

Page’s NAACP Image Award win might mark one of the first prizes for the extremely popular Netflix series, but that doesn’t mean it will be the last. The actor is up for the same category at the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards, and the entire Bridgerton cast is also up for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series at the SAG Awards. Watch this space, we guess… Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix now.

