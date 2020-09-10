Nadiya Bakes is the TV show everybody was talking about last night. If you’re in search of some wholesome content, here’s why you should definitely catch up with it.
There are many reasons why fans adore Nadiya Hussain. Her honesty about mental health issues, particularly anxiety, provide reassurance and guidance for those in search of it. And her strong stance on why we should all learn to “take up space” are words we should all live by. She also just seems like someone you could have a chinwag and some deep belly laughs with over a cup of tea.
But her latest BBC series has reminded us of what Hussain does best: baking.
The new series Nadiya Bakes sees the former Bake Off winner share some of her favourite recipes that bring a bit of into life. The first episode, which aired on Wednesday 9 September) saw the beloved Baker give modern twists to classic baked goods: blueberry scone pizza, a mango and coconut sponge and a spicy Asian toad-in-the-hole.
While the food, of course, looks incredible, it’s Hussain’s infectiously bright and warm personality that gives viewers that wholesome, fuzzy feeling. And, at one point, the legendary Mary Berry even made an appearance.
In a time when everything is so crap, this is the content we need.
If you didn’t get a chance to tune into the show, you only need to look at the Twitter reaction to realise that you simply have to catch up with it on iPlayer over the weekend:
“I am literally crying over the wholesomeness of Mary Berry and Nadiya Hussain on TV right now,” sobbed a fan.
“Can we just get Mary Berry and Nadiya Hussain into government?” was a very reasonable question asked by one viewer.
“Really really enjoyed #NadiyaBakes on @BBCTwo. Gorgeous bakes made with such passion, skill and warmth. What a star you are @BegumNadiya!” a Twitter user very accurately observed.
Andthis enamoured viewer asked the question we all want answering: “What’s the application process like to be @BegumNadiya best friend?
“I just LOVE this woman! She makes me so happy and OMG just think what the dinner parties would be like! #GBBO #NadiyaBakes #Legend.”
Next week, the episode focuses on indulgent desserts (yes!). But if you do want to put your feet up with a cup of tea and a slice of homemade cake over the weekend, we strongly advise you catch up with Nadiya Bakes while doing so.
Wholesome weekend: sorted.
Images: BBC
Hollie Richardson
Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…