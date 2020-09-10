But her latest BBC series has reminded us of what Hussain does best: baking.

The new series Nadiya Bakes sees the former Bake Off winner share some of her favourite recipes that bring a bit of into life. The first episode, which aired on Wednesday 9 September) saw the beloved Baker give modern twists to classic baked goods: blueberry scone pizza, a mango and coconut sponge and a spicy Asian toad-in-the-hole.

While the food, of course, looks incredible, it’s Hussain’s infectiously bright and warm personality that gives viewers that wholesome, fuzzy feeling. And, at one point, the legendary Mary Berry even made an appearance.

In a time when everything is so crap, this is the content we need.