Nadiya Hussain on why baking has been a cause for celebration in 2020

Do you think it also provides a moment of celebration which is important when there hasn’t felt like there’s been that much to celebrate?

Absolutely. You don’t have to have a reason to have cake. But when you spend half a day baking something you get that ta-da moment where you’re like: Look at what I did. It celebrates your hard work. But the celebration is also in the eating and the sharing of what you’ve spent your time on.

In Nadiya’s American Adventure you talk about how when you don’t follow the rules in the kitchen is when you have the most fun and create the best food. How easy is that for you?

It’s hard for me to have loads of fun in the kitchen because I’m like, it’s a mess. I hate that, it really stresses me out. It’s in those moments when I let my kids go free flow and do whatever they like. A couple of weeks ago, we made loads of edible cookie dough that we ate out the jar. It was wonderful. Then we felt sick because it was too sweet so we ate crisps to stop feeling sick. And then we needed something sweet so went back to the cookie dough. Then we went out for a walk and had a bag of chips.