Ever since it was announced that Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa would be taking on the role of the Fifteenth Doctor in Doctor Who, we’ve been waiting patiently to see what Gatwa’s take on the iconic character would look like. And now, the BBC has finally treated us to a first look at the character alongside his new companion Ruby Sunday (played by Millie Gibson). The images released by the BBC show the pair stood together outside a trailer, while another shows Gatwa stood against a sunset wearing a bright orange jumper and a pair of brown checkered trousers with a matching jacket.

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor and Milly Gibson as Ruby Sunday.

It’ll of course be a while until we get to see Gatwa in action. Before he takes over as the Doctor David Tennant will be reprising his role as the Time Lord as part of the 60th anniversary episodes being aired next November. He’ll be joined by none other than Catherine Tate, who is also reprising her role as the Doctor’s companion Donna Noble, before Gatwa and Gibson’s series gets underway. The first episode with Gatwa is set to air during the festive period in 2023 – but other details about his first series are being kept under wraps. The only thing we do know about Gatwa’s series (besides these new images) is that the actor is “deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared” to be taking on the iconic role.

Speaking when his casting was first announced, he explained: “This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same. “Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor’s metaphorical playground.” While we’ll probably have to wait a little bit longer to get a trailer for Gatwa’s series, it’s safe to say he certainly looks the part – and we’re confident that his take on the Doctor will be just as iconic as he is.

