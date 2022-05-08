Since he first appeared in Netflix’s Sex Education as the incredible Eric Effiong, it’s safe to say the world has fallen in love with Ncuti Gatwa. The Rwandan actor – who is set to star in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie movie – has gained a dedicated following for his portrayal of the openly gay British teen (who happens to possess one of the most colourful and wonderful onscreen wardrobes we’ve ever seen). Now, however, Gatwa is set to become known for another role – which just so happens to be the biggest role of his career. Because today, it’s been confirmed that the actor will be taking over as the next star of Doctor Who.

“There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling,” Gatwa said of the news. “A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. “This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same.” “Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor’s metaphorical playground.”

Ncuti Gatwa alongside Asa Butterfield as Eric and Otis in Sex Education.

Gatwa continued: “The entire team has been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it’s daunting, I’m aware I’m joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show.” Gatwa will join the popular BBC science fiction show as the 14th doctor – taking over from Jodie Whittaker, who joined the show in 2017 as the first female doctor. Davies – who is returning as the programme’s showrunner after departing back in 2009 – said Gatwa “dazzled” during his audition.

“The future is here and it’s Ncuti!” he said. “Sometimes talent walks through the door and it’s so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. “It’s an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can’t wait to get started. I’m sure you’re dying to know more, but we’re rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie’s epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!”

