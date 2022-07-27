What were you doing at 5.35pm on Friday 19 September 2003? If you weren’t glued to your TV watching a just-married Toadie and Dee happily driving off on honeymoon only to see them careen off a cliff and into the sea moments later, then we need to have words.

And what about the infamous Lassiters fire of 2005, when Ramsay Street stalwarts Lou Carpenter and Harold Bishop watched their livelihoods go up in flames as original cast member Paul Robinson made a dramatic return to the show, emerging ominously from the inferno?

If, like me, you grew up in the UK during the late 90s and early 00s, Neighbours was essential after-school viewing. From the eternally sunny Australian setting and wild storylines to the ridiculously beautiful cast, it was a world away from life in my sleepy Devon village and offered up the ultimate escapism.