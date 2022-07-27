Neighbours final episode: “I’ve not watched it in years, so why am I so emotional about the soap ending?”
As the final episode of Neighbours airs this Friday, Stylist’s Jenny Tregoning reflects on why the soap was essential after-school viewing when growing up.
What were you doing at 5.35pm on Friday 19 September 2003? If you weren’t glued to your TV watching a just-married Toadie and Dee happily driving off on honeymoon only to see them careen off a cliff and into the sea moments later, then we need to have words.
And what about the infamous Lassiters fire of 2005, when Ramsay Street stalwarts Lou Carpenter and Harold Bishop watched their livelihoods go up in flames as original cast member Paul Robinson made a dramatic return to the show, emerging ominously from the inferno?
If, like me, you grew up in the UK during the late 90s and early 00s, Neighbours was essential after-school viewing. From the eternally sunny Australian setting and wild storylines to the ridiculously beautiful cast, it was a world away from life in my sleepy Devon village and offered up the ultimate escapism.
In March, after being dropped by Channel 5, it was announced that Neighbours would be ending for good, prompting an outpouring of love and nostalgia. Simply put, we’re all absolutely devo, mate. And as the much-loved soap gears up for the grand finale this Friday, I’ve found myself reflecting on the role Neighbours has played in my life.
I came of age during what I’d like to call the peak Kennedy era of Neighbours in the late 90s, with iconic duos such as Libby and Drew, Billy and Anne, and Toadie and his mullet. This was a time of Dr Karl’s shocking affair with his secretary Sarah (long before the manipulative Izzy Hoyland arrived on the scene) and Drew’s tragic death after being thrown off a horse.
At 5.35pm every weekday, thousands of teenagers and students would gather in front of their TV sets to follow the exploits of the residents of Erinsborough, a fictional Melbourne suburb. In a world before on-demand streaming, Neighbours was event TV.
(Fun fact: Neighbours was only moved to its 5.35pm slot on the insistence of the daughter of then BBC controller Michael Grade, because she and her friends kept missing it while at school.)
We may have been too young to remember classic moments such as Scott and Charlene’s wedding or Bouncer’s dream, but we were equally enthralled by the lovable characters and perfect blend of comedy and tragedy.
And the Neighbours obsession continued into our university years. Like any good student in the mid 2000s, seeing Dr Karl Kennedy and his band The Waiting Room perform at the local Walkabout was a highlight of my university days. Our first party in student halls was Neighbours themed, with friendships forged over a shared love of the Australian soap.
OK, so it wasn’t exactly high-brow viewing. As I got older, I watched with a healthy dose of cynicism, rolling my eyes at the shaky sets and ridiculous storylines (Susan Kennedy slipping on some milk, getting amnesia and believing she was 16 years old again, anyone?). But it was all part of the charm.
On a visit to the set in Melbourne (you better believe it was my first port of call after stepping off a 24-hour flight), our tour group was shown how a patch of shrub once doubled up as “the bush”, while a tiny corner of chain link fence stood in for a prison yard. Just like how Erinsborough is a (sort of) anagram of Neighbours, the show always had an endearing homespun feel to it.
Once I left university and started a full-time office job, making it home in time for 5.35pm proved impossible, and Neighbours ceased to play such an important role in my day. Life moved on, and so did I.
But I took comfort in knowing Ramsay Street and its residents were always there, and I would excitedly message friends about the latest outrageous storyline to hit the headlines: Dee is back from the dead, but it’s not really Dee, it’s an imposter hoping to con money out of the family estate! Madge Bishop is coming back as a ghost!
As the show draws to a close this week after 37 years, some of the soap’s most famous alumni – including Margot Robbie, Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan and Guy Pearce – are set to return for the grand finale. Though I may not have been a regular viewer for over a decade now, I’ve been catching up on recent episodes over the last few weeks so I’m up to speed and ready to raise a glass for the occasion on Friday.
Coming back to Neighbours after a long break, I’ve realised it’s just the sort of comfort viewing we need during these turbulent times. Settling down with Karl, Susan and co on a weekday afternoon is like slipping on a comfy old pair of slippers, and I’m sad I didn’t come to this realisation sooner.
Neighbours will forever hold a special place in my heart and I’ll treasure the memories. Because if the past few years have taught us anything, everybody needs good neighbours.
The final episode of Neighbours airs on Friday 29 July at 9pm on Channel 5
Images: Fremantle/Channel 5