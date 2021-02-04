So, when we heard Netflix was set to release another documentary series – executive produced and presented by Will Smith and featuring an ensemble of big names – it’s safe to say we were pretty excited.

You may also like Best documentaries about women, from RBG to Honeyland

And now we have the first trailer for Amend: The Fight For America – which is set to land on Netflix on 17 February – we thought it was time to take a closer look at what to expect.

What is Amend: The Fight For America about? Amend: The Fight For America will explore the history of the Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which promises liberty and equal protection for all persons. Looking back at its creation in 1868, the six-part docu-series will feature speeches and writings from the Fourteenth Amendment’s “most ardent advocates and foes” alongside insight from today’s thought leaders and experts. Described as a “powerful, multimedia journey through American history,” Amend: The Fight For America will encourage viewers to question “what a ‘United States’ really means”.

Amend: The Fight For America is presented and executive produced by Will Smith.

Who stars in Amend: The Fight For America? While most documentaries don’t typically have a ‘cast list’, Amend: The Fight For America makes use of an impressive list of names to recite and breathe life to the readings and speeches featured its storytelling. The stars who feature in the documentary include Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), Yara Shahidi (Black-ish) and Marvel’s Samuel L. Jackson.

You may also like 7 captivating celebrity documentaries available to stream now

Other actors that make an appearance include Laverne Cox, Samira Wiley and Diane Guerrero of Orange Is The New Black fame and Justice League’s Diane Lane. Is there a trailer for Amend: The Fight For America? Yes! And you can watch it below.

In the trailer you can see Smith in his role as presenter, explaining why the Fourteenth Amendment is so crucial to American Democracy. “At the heart of the Fourteenth Amendment is the definition of citizens in America,” he explains. “It is through this definition that all the rights we cherish are granted and defended. And under the law, everyone in America gets equal protection.”

You may also like Netflix: the 23 best documentaries to stream now

However, as the trailer goes on to show, this equal protection has not always been afforded to everyone – with footage of George Floyd’s death last year making the issue crystal clear. “Who is America?” Smith asks. Where and when can you watch Amend: The Fight For America? Amend: The Fight For America will be available to stream on Netflix from 17 February.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy