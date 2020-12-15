Working from home sounded like our type on paper when we first began this lockdown lark, but it has proven all too easy to get really, really tiresome if we don’t make sure our day has some structure to it. Especially in the run-up to Christmas.

What do we mean by this? Well, we need to make sure we start and finish at set times, that we get dressed, that we take proper lunchbreaks, and that we give our brain the space it needs to breathe every so often.

There’s lots of ways to do this, of course. You could take a walk round the block (self-isolation permitting, of course) at the start and end of each day. You could set an alarm at 12.30, reminding you to go cook yourself some lunch and sit in a different room for a little while. Or you could rely on regularly scheduled Netflix breaks to lure you away from your home office (which, if we might be so bold to say, looks an awful lot like you took your laptop to bed with you).