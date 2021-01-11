Shondaland’s Bridgerton has been streamed by a whopping 63 million households since it arrived on Netflix on Christmas Day. And, with so many questions left unanswered in the season one finale (namely, who is the mysterious man that’s inherited the Featherington estate?), it’s no wonder that fans have taken to Twitter to demand more episodes. Thankfully, it seems their pleas have not gone unnoticed. Indeed, Bridgerton showrunner Chris Van Dusen has hinted there could be a further seven series of the period drama – which is based on Julia Quinn’s book series – in the works.

“This being a family of eight children and there being eight books, I would love to be able to focus and really tell stories and love stories for all the Bridgerton siblings,” Van Dusen tells Collider. “For each character, for sure. “I would love that [eight seasons]. In success, I would love that.”

Bridgerton: Florence Hunt, Luke Newton, Ruth Gemmell, Phoebe Dynevor, Claudia Jessie, Jonathan Bailey, Will Tilston, and Luke Thompson as the Bridgerton family.

Van Dusen added that, just as we see in Quinn’s books, he believes each series will focus on a different character’s love story. “I think that we’re along for the ride of Daphne and Simon’s love story this first season,” he added. “And, I think we’ve done some work in season one to set up other characters. “We really dig into Anthony’s love story. We’re really exploring Benedict as well, and Colin, and Eloise’s relationship. I think it’s a deep well of story for us to explore.”

Bridgerton 2: The Viscount Who Loved Me “Anthony Bridgerton needs a wife,” reads the synopsis for the second book in the series. “Having spent his 20s in a rakish pursuit of pleasure (whilst taking care to ensure the financial security of his mother and seven younger siblings and mother) he knows it’s high time he settled down and ensured the continuation of the Bridgerton line. “Edwina Sheffield is considered the most beautiful debutante of the current season. She is also sweet, innocent and eminently biddable – Anthony is sure she’ll make a perfectly acceptable wife and vows to make her his. “The only obstacle in his way is Edwina’s older sister, Kate. Kate is determined to do all she can to allow her sister the chance to marry for love rather than convenience. And the roguish viscount is beginning to think he may have met his match in Kate’s keen wit and sharp tongue. Until, that is, he makes the mistake of kissing her…” Not afraid of spoilers? The Viscount Who Loved Me is available to buy now via uk.bookshop.org.

The future of Netflix’s Bridgerton: Chris Van Dusen has hinted there could be a further eight series of the period drama.

Bridgerton 3: An Offer From A Gentleman As the synopsis states: “One magical night, at Lady Bridgerton’s famed masquerade ball, a radiant vision in silver blinded Benedict to the attractions of any other woman. “Sophie Beckett never dreamt she would sneak into Lady Bridgerton’s famed masquerade ball, or that “Prince Charming” would be waiting there for her! Though the daughter of an earl, Sophie had been relegated to the role of servant by her disdainful stepmother. But that night, spinning in the strong arms of the debonair and devastatingly handsome Benedict Bridgerton, she felt like royalty. Yet she knows all enchantments must end. “But Sophie has reckoned without Benedict’s determined heart: he has sworn to find and wed his mystery miss, for he knows this is his only chance for a fairy tale love…” Not afraid of spoilers? An Offer From A Gentleman is available to buy now via uk.bookshop.org.

The future of Bridgerton: Phoebe Dynevor and Claudia Jessie as sisters Daphne and Eloise Bridgerton.

Bridgerton 4: Romancing Mr Bridgerton “Penelope Featherington has secretly adored her best friend’s brother for… well, it feels like forever,” says the synopsis. “After half a lifetime of watching Colin Bridgerton from afar, she thinks she knows everything about him, until she stumbles across his deepest secret… and fears she doesn’t know him at all. “Colin Bridgerton is tired of being thought of as nothing but an empty-headed charmer, tired of the notorious gossip columnist Lady Whistledown, who can’t seem to publish an edition without mentioning him. But when Colin returns to London from a trip abroad, he discovers nothing in his life is quite the same – especially Penelope Featherington! The girl who was always simply there is suddenly the girl haunting his dreams. “When he discovers that Penelope has secrets of her own, this elusive bachelor must decide: is she his biggest threat, or his promise of a happy ending?” Not afraid of spoilers? Romancing Mr Bridgerton is available to buy now via uk.bookshop.org.

The future of Bridgerton: will Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) find her happy ever after?

Bridgerton 5: To Sir Phillip, With Love As the synopsis teases: “Eloise Bridgerton couldn’t marry a man she had never met! But then she started thinking, and wondering, and before she knew it, she was in a hired carriage in the middle of the night, on her way to meet the man she hoped might be her perfect match. “Except… he wasn’t. Her perfect husband wouldn’t be so moody and ill-mannered, and while Phillip was certainly handsome, he was a large brute of a man, rough and rugged, and totally unlike the London gentlemen vying for her hand. But when he smiled, and when he kissed her, the rest of the world simply fell away. “She couldn’t help but wonder… could this imperfect man be perfect for her?” Not afraid of spoilers? To Sir Phillip, With Love is available to pre-order now via uk.bookshop.org.

The future of Bridgerton: will Eloise (Claudia Jessie) take centre stage in seson two of the Netflix series?

Bridgerton 6: When He Was Wicked “In every life there is a turning point,” says the synopsis. “A moment so tremendous, so sharp and breath-taking, that one knows one’s life will never be the same. For Michael Stirling, London’s most infamous bachelor, that moment came the first time he laid eyes on Francesca Bridgerton. “After a lifetime of chasing women, of smiling slyly as they chased him, of allowing himself to be caught but never permitting his heart to become engaged, he took one look at Francesca Bridgerton and fell so fast and hard into love it was a wonder he managed to remain standing. “Unfortunately for Michael, however, Francesca’s surname was to remain Bridgerton for only a mere 36 hours longer – the occasion of their meeting was, lamentably, a supper celebrating her imminent wedding to his cousin…” Not afraid of spoilers? When He Was Wicked is available to buy now via uk.bookshop.org.

The future of Bridgerton: what will happen to Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) after the events of season one?

Bridgerton 7: It’s In His Kiss The synopsis promises: “Gareth St. Clair is in a bind. His father, who detests him, is determined to beggar the St. Clair estates and ruin his inheritance. Gareth’s sole bequest is an old family diary, which may or may not contain the secrets of his past and the key to his future. The problem is – it’s written in Italian, of which Gareth speaks not a word. “All the town agreed: there was no one quite like Hyacinth Bridgerton. She’s fiendishly smart, devilishly outspoken and, according to Gareth, probably best in small doses. But there’s something about her – something charming and vexing – that grabs him and won’t quite let go. But rest assured, he’s spinning in his grave when Gareth and Hyacinth cross paths at the annual Smythe-Smith musicale. “To Hyacinth, Gareth’s every word seems a dare, and she offers to translate his diary, even though her Italian is slightly less than perfect. But as they delve into the mysterious text, they discover that the answers they seek lie not in the diary, but in each other and that there is nothing as simple – or as complicated – as a single, perfect kiss.”

Not afraid of spoilers? It’s In His Kiss is available to buy now via uk.bookshop.org.

The future of Bridgerton: will we meet the mysterious man who’s inherited the Featherington estate?

Bridgerton 8: On The Way To The Wedding “Unlike most men of his acquaintance, Gregory Bridgerton is a firm believer in true love,” says the synopsis. “He’d have to be an idiot not to be: all seven of his siblings are happily married. Gregory figures he is just biding his time until the right woman comes along. And so when he sees Hermione Watson, he knows with every fibre of his being, that she is meant to be his. “But through Hermione’s closest – and slightly less beautiful – friend, Lucy Abernathy, he finds out that Hermione is desperately in love with another man. Sadly, by the time Gregory figures out the right girl is actually the wrong girl, and the right girl was Lucy all along, it’s too late. Lucy is to marry another! “Now, on the way to the wedding, Gregory must figure out how to thwart the nuptials and convince Lucy that she was always meant to be his…” Not afraid of spoilers? On The Way To The Wedding is available to buy now via uk.bookshop.org.

