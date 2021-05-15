Here’s everything we know about the Bridgerton’s spin-off series, which has just been confirmed by Netflix.
Bridgerton was, without a doubt, one of Netflix’ biggest hits last year. The fun period drama is based on Julia Quinn’s book series of the same name. And with nine books within that series, fans are eager for the full story to be adapted on our screens.
That’s why viewers were delighted when it was recently announced that at least three more seasons have been confirmed, with season two focusing on Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s romantic highs and lows. The sad news is, however, that the Duke of Hastings (played by Regé-Jean Page) will not be returning to the series.
Yes, it has truly been a period of ups and downs in the Bridgerton world of news recently. But Netflix has just made the best announcement yet.
Deadline has confirmed that showrunner Shonda Rhimes is writing and producing a limited prequel series based on the origins of Queen Charlotte.
Despite not appearing in the books, Queen Charlotte (played by Golda Rosheuvel) became a fan favorite and one of Bridgerton’s breakout characters.
As per the Deadline report, the limited series will “centre on the rise and love life of a young Queen Charlotte, the reimagined character added to the Bridgerton series that was not in Julia Quinn’s novels.”
The spinoff will also tell the stories of young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury.
“Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I’m thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton,” Netflix head of global TV Bela Bajaria said.
“Shonda and her team are thoughtfully building out the Bridgerton universe so they can keep delivering for the fans with the same quality and style they love.”
Fans have some royally good Netflix binges ahead of them.
Images: Netflix
Hollie Richardson
Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…