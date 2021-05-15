You may also like BAFTAs 2021: the 6 ‘must-see’ TV moments up for an award at this year’s ceremony

Yes, it has truly been a period of ups and downs in the Bridgerton world of news recently. But Netflix has just made the best announcement yet. Deadline has confirmed that showrunner Shonda Rhimes is writing and producing a limited prequel series based on the origins of Queen Charlotte.

Despite not appearing in the books, Queen Charlotte (played by Golda Rosheuvel) became a fan favorite and one of Bridgerton’s breakout characters. As per the Deadline report, the limited series will “centre on the rise and love life of a young Queen Charlotte, the reimagined character added to the Bridgerton series that was not in Julia Quinn’s novels.” The spinoff will also tell the stories of young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury.

Golda Rosheuvel plays Queen Charlotte in Netflix's Bridgerton.

“Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I’m thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton,” Netflix head of global TV Bela Bajaria said. “Shonda and her team are thoughtfully building out the Bridgerton universe so they can keep delivering for the fans with the same quality and style they love.” Fans have some royally good Netflix binges ahead of them.

