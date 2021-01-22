With this season only covering the events that happened in Quinn’s first book, The Duke & I, hopes are high that the other seven books in the series will also be adapted for the screen. And it looks like that’s the plan.

“This being a family of eight children and there being eight books, I would love to be able to focus and really tell stories and love stories for all the Bridgerton siblings,” showrunner Van Dusen recently told Collider. “For each character, for sure. I would love that [eight seasons]. In success, I would love that.” And now, Netflix has just confirmed that Bridgerton will definitely be getting a second season. The official Netflix account tweeted on 21 January: “DEAREST READERS, BREAKING NEWS… Bridgerton *will* return for a second season!” The official Bridgerton Twitter account also shared: “Prepare for another social season. Bridgerton is returning for season two, only on Netflix.”

The announcement caused a furore of excitement and questions about the new season. This led to Lady Whistledown, the show’s secret society gossiper, to give a few clues about what to expect. In a letter shared on Twitter, she confirmed that production on season two will start in spring 2021. She also revealed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton will “dominate the social season” so there’ll be a big focus on him. “Indeed, it shall certainly be interesting to follow the romantic interests of Lord Bridgerton… my pen anticipates the day,” she shared in another tweet.

So what actually happens in Quinn’s second book, The Viscount Who Loved Me? As we already know, it follows Anthony (played by Jonathan Bailey) in a quest for his perfect match. According to the synopsis: “Anthony Bridgerton hasn’t just decided to marry – he’s even chosen a wife! The only obstacle is his intended’s older sister, Kate Sheffield – the most meddlesome woman ever to grace a London ballroom. The spirited schemer is driving Anthony mad with her determination to stop the betrothal, but when he closes his eyes at night, Kate is the woman haunting his increasingly erotic dreams…!”

Bridgerton season 2 will focus on Anthony Bridgerton.

It continues: “Contrary to popular belief, Kate is quite sure that reformed rakes do not make the best husbands – and Anthony Bridgerton is the most wicked rogue of them all. Kate is determined to protect her sister – but she fears her own heart is vulnerable. And when Anthony’s lips touch hers, she’s suddenly afraid she might not be able to resist the reprehensible rake herself…”

Hopefully, the season will be completed and ready for next Christmas. Until then, you can devour the books or simply rewatch every episode of the first season on Netflix.

