Ever since it was announced that Shonda Rhimes and Julie Andrews were working on a period drama with a twist, we’ve been hooked. Rhimes is the entertainment world’s queen of behind-the-scenes, responsible for hit shows including Grey’s Anatomy and How To Get Away With Murder. Andrews is an actual dame who needs no introduction. The pair have worked together before on Princess Diaries 2: A Royal Engagement, which we can all agree is an iconic film. That’s why we’re so excited about their new Netflix series, Bridgerton, which lands on 25 December.

Based on the historical romance novels by bestselling author Julia Quinn, Bridgerton delves into the politics of a posh family in Regency-era London. It tells the story of Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset: a couple who come to an arrangement to get engaged in an effort to get Basset’s mother off his back about getting married. However, during the engagement Daphne finds herself falling for her faux lover and has to work out how she can make the fake relationship a reality.

The first-look trailer has just been released for the series, and it’s totally scandalous. It shows London’s aristocracy catching up with the latest gossip that’s been printed and shared by anonymous columnist Lady Whistledown (Andrews), who then goes on to narrate in a very Gossip Girl style.

“You do not know me and never shall,” she says. “But be warned dear reader, I certainly know you. The social season is upon us. We shall discover which young ladies might succeed at securing a match. Let it be known that if there’s a scandal, I shall uncover it and share every last detail.” As she speaks, we see a montage of the high drama she is talking about, including a lotta of sex scenes. We are also obsessed with the attention to detail on the beautiful costumes and production, giving us another big reason to tune in. Fans on Twitter are showing their excitement by comparing the series to Gossip Girl.

“I can’t wait to watch this!” declared one fan. “Gossip Girl in period drama style! I didn’t know I needed this [until] it existed, but I love it already! And gosh it looks so good!”

“Julie Andrews is the real Gossip Girl,” revealed another fan.

“Netflix’s Bridgerton is Gossip Girl but in the 1800s and with a diverse cast? Sign me if up,” echoed another Twitter user.

But a reader of the books made an assertion: “The first Gossip Girl book was published in 2002. The first Bridgerton book was published in 2000. That would make Bridgerton the more original.”

Ultimately, however, most people are into it, and this Twitter user sums up the general mood: “Seen the Bridgerton trailer and it’s giving Gossip Girl vibes with poofy skirts and I’m with it.” We’ll let you know if another trailer drops before 25 December to tease us with further salacious details.

