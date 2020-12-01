Charlie Brooker’s annual TV Wipe is returning with an unexpected Hollywood star

Since 2013, satirist Charlie Brooker has shared an annual episode for his Wipe series on events that have taken place around the world each year. The Black Mirror creator is an expert in poking fun at politicians, nailing absurd human behaviours and ridiculing celebrity culture. But underneath the laughs, Brooker’s Wipes also give some much-needed perspective to the many crazy things that happen in modern society. Clearly, 2020 is one hell of a year for Brooker to dissect, but – thanks to his obsession with dystopian worlds, like the real-life one we currently seem to be living in – he’s risen up to the challenge.

Brooker already kicked things off prematurely in May with his Antiviral Wipe, which took a look at the pandemic and life in lockdown. But we all know how much more has happened since then. That’s why it’s no surprise that Deadline just confirmed that Brooker is working on another Wipe – and an unexpected big Hollywood star is set to make an appearance.

While speaking to Vulture about his current role in HBO series The Undoing, Hugh Grant revealed that he is working with Brooker on recording a Wipe. “I’m doing a thing tomorrow, actually,” he teased. “Charlie Brooker has written a mockumentary about 2020. It’s for Netflix, and I am a historian who’s being interviewed about the year.”

Hugh Grant is currently starring in The Undoing, but we'll see him again on Charlie Brooker's 2020 Wipe.

He added: “I’m pretty repellent, actually! And you’ll like my wig.” Netflix hasn’t shared any details, but if the show is recorded for the streaming platform, it will be a breakaway from its usual home on BBC Two. We’ll also need to wait to see if the Wipe’s usual talking heads, Philomena Cunk and Barry Shitpeas, will return. We cannot wait to see the episode and, as our usual New Year plans are very much cancelled this year, it will be the perfect way to end 2020.

