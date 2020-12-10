If you’ve found it hard to ‘switch off’ in 2020, you’re not alone.

With the coronavirus pandemic, new working from home arrangements and a seemingly endless bad news cycle to keep our minds busy, finding time to relax hasn’t always been easy. And that’s where Netflix’s new series, the Headspace Guide To Meditation, comes in.

Whether you’re looking for new ways to calm a frazzled mind, struggle to understand the basics of meditation and mindfulness or simply want to learn more about looking after your mental health in 2021, then this is the series for you.