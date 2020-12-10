Netflix’s Headspace Guide To Meditation: this new show is perfect for people who struggle to relax
- Lauren Geall
Learn how to relax and unwind after the stress of 2020 with Netflix’s new original series Headspace Guide To Meditation.
If you’ve found it hard to ‘switch off’ in 2020, you’re not alone.
With the coronavirus pandemic, new working from home arrangements and a seemingly endless bad news cycle to keep our minds busy, finding time to relax hasn’t always been easy. And that’s where Netflix’s new series, the Headspace Guide To Meditation, comes in.
Whether you’re looking for new ways to calm a frazzled mind, struggle to understand the basics of meditation and mindfulness or simply want to learn more about looking after your mental health in 2021, then this is the series for you.
Made by the team behind the popular mindfulness app Headspace, the series – which is heading to Netflix on 1 January – aims to give viewers a crash course in the art of meditation.
Presented by Andy Puddicombe, aka the seriously calming voice behind Headspace’s meditative practices, each 20-minute episode of the animated series will take viewers through a different aspect of meditation and mindfulness, from how to get a better night’s sleep to the art of ‘letting go’. Each episode also includes a guided meditation to help you put the lesson into practice.
To get a better idea of the series, you can watch the trailer below:
Netflix’s official synopsis reads: “Take a deep breath and start the new year by being kind to your mind with the new Netflix original series Headspace Guide To Meditation. Over the course of eight animated episodes, Andy Puddicombe – former Buddhist monk and co-founder of the globally beloved Headspace meditation app – takes viewers through the benefits and science behind meditation.”
It continues: “Headspace Guide To Meditation provides a moment of stillness and illustrates that practising meditation is easy and accessible for everyone.”
Although the subject of meditation can be a little confusing at times, we’re excited to see how this new series breaks down the concept and makes it easier for those of us who struggle to switch off – especially after all the stress and worries of 2020.
Now more than ever, knowing how to ‘let go’, unwind and give our minds a break from the events going on outside our window is super important – and this series seems like a pretty good place to start.
Headspace Guide To Meditation is available to stream on Netflix from 1 January.
