Finding it hard to decide what to watch in the vast expanse that is Netflix? Perhaps you’ve watched a bit too much true crime and now that the nights are drawing in, you’re looking for something a little more light-hearted? So many shows and series fly under the radar but in a bid to fix that, Team Stylist share their top Netflix recommendations. Overshadowed by cult favourites and other popular hits, they aren’t spoken about but these female-led series all have a specific soft spot in our hearts. Whether it’s a hard-hitting drama with incredible leads or a thought-provoking food documentary, the list is varied and will surely provide some Netflix inspiration the next time you’re stuck on what to watch.

On Becoming A God In Central Florida

“I was gagged, gooped and gaulled that there wasn’t more fuss about it this highly original, engrossing and unexpected show starring Kirten can-do-no-wrong-Dunst as an exasperated housewife who gets caught up in the dark world of multilevel marketing schemes. “It all gets weirder, darker and funnier that you’d ever expect from the first glance and features some stellar performances from the supporting cast. A delicious treat for dark winter nights.” Katy Harrington, Acting Deputy Digital Editor

The Bold Type

“As someone who works at a magazine, seeing it portrayed on TV is both entertaining and hilarious – it’s totally unrealistic (who is tipped to be an Editor In Chief after five years and what junior writer is rocking designer bags like it’s nothing?) but it’s glossy, fun and touches on issues relating to 20-something women navigating life, love, health and their careers.” Leah Sinclair, Senior Digital Writer

Delhi Crime

“This series is definitely one of the heaviest dramas I’ve watched, thematically-speaking, but the superb female leads in this mean it’s always top of my Netflix recommendations. “It’s based on the 2012 Nirbhaya case but rather than solely focus on the heinous crime, the drama does a great job of blending fact and fiction to unpack the wider context of being a female police officer in Delhi: systemic corruption, misogyny, underfunding.” Morgan Cormack, Digital Entertainment Writer

One Day At A Time

“What’s not to love about One Day At A Time? Besides the fact that it’s inclusive, hilarious and easy to watch, it also just happens to be one of the most heartwarming shows I’ve watched in a while. “Just don’t make the same mistake as me and get to the end of season three before realising the show was cancelled back in 2020 and there are no new episodes coming – heartbroken doesn’t quite cut it.” Lauren Geall, Digital Writer

Feel Good

“In this dizzyingly relatable series, Mae Martin will have you both crying, laughing and sympathising with its protagonist as she battles addiction, trauma and the never-ending rollercoaster of love. To see the nuances of a queer relationship play out on the small screen is both refreshing and vastly overdue. “It’s both heartwarming and heart-wrenching, a truly brilliant TV show.” Naomi May, Digital Fashion Writer

Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat

“Chef Samin Nosrat travels from California to Yucatan, Japan to Italy, in pursuit of flavour, exploring why salt, fat, acid and heat are the key profiles that take a dish from good to great. As well as taking you on a virtual vacation, meeting farmers, miso-makers and chefs across the world, the show teaches you how to make everything from crispy rice to bubbly focaccia. “I first watched the show when it launched in 2018, but Nosrat’s infectious joy and love for food means I stream it time and time again, especially in the age of Covid — a trip to Mexico might be out the picture, but I can feast on tacos through my TV.” Ellie Edwards, Social Media Assistant

National Treasure

“I love it when a TV mini-series that feels lost in the sands of time finally resurfaces to stream, and National Treasure is one of the very best. “Originally aired on Channel 4 in 2016, the four-part drama follows a once successful comedian of the 1980s, Paul Finchley (Robbie Coltrane), as he becomes the subject of an Operation Yewtree-style police investigation after being accused of raping young women at the height of his career. “It’s brave and inventive with heartbreaking performances from Julie Waters and Andrea Riseborough as Paul’s wife and daughter who grapple with whether there is truth to the allegations. Most importantly it make you see these cases in a whole different light long after the credits have rolled.” Alex Sims, Acting Commissioning Editor

Family Business

“If you liked Call My Agent, then Family Business is the next French series you need to binge. It’s really funny, the characters are all likeable (which is unusual) and the plot – however ridiculous – is ever developing. It’s also great because it’s about a community that we in the UK don’t often see in French cinema - the north African Jews.” Miranda Larbi, Fitness Editor

Girlfriends

“Girlfriends is a timeless show that I love. I remember my mum watching it when I was younger and now that it’s on Netflix I’ve re-watched it myself as an adult. It’s an iconic show from the early 2000’s and there are so many reasons you should tune in.” Meeka McKenzie, Social Media Assistant

