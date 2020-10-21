We’ve spent a lot of time in our homes this year (thanks again, Covid), which has left many of us itching to give them a makeover – be it a big DIY project, a lick of paint, or just an intense decluttering session. Thankfully, Netflix is brimming with interior design inspiration. With that in mind, then, here are just some of our favourite home makeover shows, all of which are available to stream now. Stay Here

Fancy a little expert advice? In this oh-so-watchable series, interior designer Genevieve Gorder and real estate expert Peter Lorimer show property owners how to turn their homes into moneymaking showstoppers. Interior Design Masters Stylist’s Jazmin Kopotsha is unabashedly obsessed with this series, and it’s not hard to see why. Presented by none other than our own beloved Fearne Cotton, it sees 10 aspiring designers on the cusp of turning professional take on commercial interior design challenges, as they compete to win a life-changing design contract. Tidying Up With Marie Kondo

If your home is more in need of a mass decluttering session than a DIY makeover, turn to Marie Kondo’s series. Just eight episodes long, each sees her help people tackle the clutter holding them back to spark joy in their homes and transform their lives. And trust us when we say it’s not just packed full of useful tips: it’s an emotional rollercoaster, too.

Amazing Interiors Every single home featured in this series looks perfectly ordinary from the outside. Appearances can be deceiving, though, as each features some seriously jaw-dropping designs, including an indoor circus, a cellar-based museum, and a human-sized dollhouse, to name just three. Dream Home Makeover

Syd and Shea McGee – aka the husband-and-wife duo behind rustic interior design sensation Studio McGee – are the stars of Dream Home Makeover. Each episode sees them tackle one home design project, from budget-friendly makeovers to money-is-no-object transformations. Which means that, yeah, their show is packed full of relatable (and home-beautifying) DIY tips. The Apartment Fancy some added drama with your home makeover reveals? Then try bingeable reality series The Apartment, which sees interior designers from across the world compete to be named the very best. Essentially, it’s Bake Off for DIY addicts.

Get Organised With The Home Edit Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, aka the master organisers and bestselling authors behind the innovative home organisation company The Home Edit, conquer clutter in this series using their unique form-meets-function approach. And, yeah, you better believe they take on some pretty big-deal clients: Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria, and Marietta ‘Retta’ Sirleaf are just three of the famous faces that feature in the eight-episode series. Abstract: The Art Of Design

Abstract: The Art of Design takes viewers beyond blueprints into the art, science, and philosophy of design. How? By sitting down with the world’s greatest designers, from a whole wealth of disciplines (not just interiors), and exploring how their work shapes our culture and future.

Tiny House Nation Living in a small space? In Tiny House Nation, renovation experts and hosts, John Weisbarth and Zack Giffin, travel across America to show off ingenious small spaces and… well, and not-so-ingenious small spaces. And, with the latter, the duo employ every skill within their arsenal to help the families living there redesign their homes and transform them into something chic, compact, and covetable. Queer Eye

Anyone who’s ever seen Queer Eye knows that the devil works hard, but Bobby Berk works even harder. Because, while the others are busy – and they really are genuinely busy – helping their heroes dress to impress, cook up a storm (or, y’know, slice up an avocado), conquer their fears, and turn their daily grooming routine into a self-care ritual, Bobby is quietly transforming their entire home behind the scenes. And the finished result always inspires us to pick up a paintbrush and give our own homes a little spruce up. Minimalism: A Documentary About The Important Things And now for something completely different. This feature-length documentary examines the many flavors of minimalism by taking the audience inside the lives of minimalists from all walks of life – families, architects, artists, journalists, scientists, and more – all of whom are striving to live a meaningful life with less. To say it will give you food for thought is a definite understatement.

Holiday Home Makeover With Mr Christmas Equipped with lights, garlands, and enough tinsel to blanket the North Pole, this Netflix series sees interior designer Benjamin Bradley work around the clock to bring holiday cheer to families and communities deserving of a home makeover for the most joyous time of year. However, it won’t be available to stream until 18 November, so we have a little while to wait before we can get our Christmas on. Bah, humbug.

