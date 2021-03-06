At the start of the year, Netflix’s Lupin was the French mystery thriller that quickly became a surprise hit on the platform. It scored a 100% ‘fresh’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes and was number one in Netflix’s Top 10 across more than 10 countries. Inspired by Maurice Leblanc’s Arsène Lupin novels, the series follows Assane Diop (Omar Sy), whose father, Babakar, is framed for the theft of an expensive diamond necklace by his employer, the wealthy and powerful Hubert Pellegrini. Babakar dies in his prison cell, leaving his teenage son an orphan.

You may also like Lupin part 2: this is when we’re getting new episodes of the best show on Netflix

Fast forward 25 years later, and Assane is all grown up, ready to seek revenge. And he plans on doing this by stealing Marie Antoinette’s necklace from the Louvre. The cliffhanger ending left people needing more, so fans were relieved when it was announced that five more episodes will be released in a Lupin part two.

You may also like Best films on Netflix: the 28 absolute best movies available to stream right now

As per Netflix’s press statement about the continuing story, “Assane’s quest for revenge against Hubert Pelligrini has torn his family to pieces. With his back to the wall, he now has to think of a new plan, even if it means putting himself in danger.” Watch the trailer for Lupin part 2

As you can see from the trailer for Lupin part 2, there is plenty more action, tension, drama and criminal activity for fans to gorge on in lockdown. Although we don’t yet have a confirmed release date, Netflix has said it will land in summer 2021. For anyone who is yet to catch up with it, this is the perfect time to get comfy and binge the whole first part.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy