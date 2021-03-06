The trailer for the second part of Netflix’s French thriller, Lupin, has finally landed.
At the start of the year, Netflix’s Lupin was the French mystery thriller that quickly became a surprise hit on the platform. It scored a 100% ‘fresh’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes and was number one in Netflix’s Top 10 across more than 10 countries.
Inspired by Maurice Leblanc’s Arsène Lupin novels, the series follows Assane Diop (Omar Sy), whose father, Babakar, is framed for the theft of an expensive diamond necklace by his employer, the wealthy and powerful Hubert Pellegrini. Babakar dies in his prison cell, leaving his teenage son an orphan.
Fast forward 25 years later, and Assane is all grown up, ready to seek revenge. And he plans on doing this by stealing Marie Antoinette’s necklace from the Louvre.
The cliffhanger ending left people needing more, so fans were relieved when it was announced that five more episodes will be released in a Lupin part two.
As per Netflix’s press statement about the continuing story, “Assane’s quest for revenge against Hubert Pelligrini has torn his family to pieces. With his back to the wall, he now has to think of a new plan, even if it means putting himself in danger.”
Watch the trailer for Lupin part 2
As you can see from the trailer for Lupin part 2, there is plenty more action, tension, drama and criminal activity for fans to gorge on in lockdown. Although we don’t yet have a confirmed release date, Netflix has said it will land in summer 2021.
For anyone who is yet to catch up with it, this is the perfect time to get comfy and binge the whole first part.
Images: Netflix
Hollie Richardson
Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…