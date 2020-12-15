Netflix has certainly come up trumps in 2020, keeping us entertained throughout the many iterations of the UK’s Covid lockdown with a plethora of brilliant TV shows (think The Queen’s Gambit, Tiger King, and Unorthodox, to name just three).

If you were worried the streaming platform would be slowing things down anytime soon, though, brush those fears away! Because, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the streamer has commissioned a whopping nine new series. And, as if that weren’t enough to get you excited, seven of these new shows will be written and produced right here in the United Kingdom next year, too!

You may also like Best TV shows of 2021: the 25 must-watch series coming to our screens

Here’s what you need to know. Lockwood & Co Written and directed by Attack the Block’s Joe Cornish, Lockwood & Co is based on the Jonathan Stroud YA book series, which is set in an alternate version of modern-day London. Due to an event called “the Problem”, ghosts appear throughout the city by nighttime and attack the living. However, only teenagers and children possess the “talent” needed to detect the presence of the spooks – a talent which they lose as soon as they hit their twenties. It seems a natural next step, then, for three teens to launch a supernatural start-up of their very own in the depths of the city. However, while it sounds like a twist on The Baby-Sitters Club, it’s worth noting that the trio’s business will put them in grave danger. Because, as Netflix puts it, it will see “the most gifted teenage ghost-hunters venture nightly into perilous combat with deadly spirits.”

Netflix presents The Unlikely Murderer - a Swedish Original Series from the screenwriters of Caliphate

An Unlikely Murderer This five part Swedish drama series, based on Thomas Pettersson’s award-winning book of the same name, will bring yet another “gripping and challenging” true crime story to our TV screens. “It’s a fictional interpretation of how Stig Engström, the graphic designer who was named as the probable murderer of Sweden’s prime minister Olof Palme, managed to elude justice right up to his death through a combination of audacity, luck and a perplexed police force,” reads the official Netflix synopsis. “What do we know about Stig Engström? How could the police let him get away, despite being on his track? The murder was not planned well, Engström did everything wrong from the beginning and almost no one believed his lies about what he actually did during that fateful night 1986 in Stockholm, Sweden.”

Cuckoo Song This horror series, based on author Frances Hardinge’s award-winning novel of the same name, takes place in the early 1920s, a few years after the First World War. And it will follow “two warring sisters – one human, one monster – who must unite to reverse a supernatural pact gone horribly wrong, and, with it, mend their grief-stricken family.” Baby Reindeer Winner of the 2020 Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre, Richard Gadd’s one-man play is due to get its very own Netflix adaptation, too. For those who haven’t seen it performed on stage, it’s worth noting that it’s not a fuzzy Christmas romcom (despite everything the name suggests). Rather, it’s all about Gadd’s interactions with an obsessive female stalker, and the terrifying ramifications of a fleeting mistake.

Here’s a trailer for the OG play, to give you some idea of what we mean:

You see? Not fuzzy. Not fuzzy at all. And the adaptation will definitely be well worth a watch, if you ask us!

You may also like Best TV shows of 2020: the 11 series that defined this bonkers year

The Seven Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle Based on the best-selling debut novel of author Stuart Turton, this one takes your classic British murder mystery and gives it a unique spin. “All set within the grounds of a sprawling country estate, this high-concept thriller presents an intriguing puzzle,” the show’s description reads. “But how do you solve a murder when every time you are getting close to the answer, you wake up in someone else’s body?”

Rowan Atkinson will star in Netflix’s Man vs. Bee

Man vs. Bee This one does exactly what it says on the tin: Rowan Atkinson takes on a house-sitting job in an opulent mansion filled with breakable things, only to enter into a battle with… a bee. It’s giving a lot of people big Mr Bean vibes, for obvious reasons, so it’s understandable that there’s a bit of a (forgive us) buzz around this one. Half Bad Based on Sally Green’s YA trilogy, this series is about “16-year-old Nathan”, who just so happens to be “the illegitimate son of the world’s most feared witch.” As such, Nathan is regarded as an abomination, and has been kept in shackles and observed for most of his life to see if he’ll follow in his family’s villainous footsteps. His only hope for survival? To escape, track down his real dad, and embrace his own magical powers, before it’s too late. But how can Nathan find his father when there is no one safe to trust, not even family, not even the girl he loves?

The Red Zone Director Sam Mendes is set to executive-produce The Red Zone, a 30-minute comedy that is “about football, but also not about football.” For those who need a little more to go on then just that, Netflix says it explores the “people and surfaces that collide in the orbit of this strange world of bluffers, sharks and genuine talent.” Oh, and it’s written by The Guardian’s Jonathan Liew, who is widely regarded as a truly excellent sports journalist. So that’s another big plus! Headspace Guide To Meditation

Headspace Guide to Meditation explores the foundation of meditation and how it can help us be more present and less distracted in our daily lives. Each episode focuses on a different benefit – from managing stress to embracing gratitude – and begins by teaching the approach and techniques, then concludes with a guided meditation. Headspace co-founder and former Buddhist monk Andy Puddicombe will lead every step of the way as he narrates the eight 20-minute episodes, his voice paired with playful animation and soothing music. And, after the events of 2020, we feel a little meditative self-care is exactly what the doctor ordered, quite frankly.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy