From the elegance of Bridgerton to the action of The Witcher, Netflix is a streaming platform that knows how to nail a literary adaptation – and its next project is no different. If you haven’t already heard, the platform is currently in the process of creating a TV series based on David Nicholls’ bestselling novel One Day, which follows the lives of Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew as they meet up on the same day year after year.

You may also like Netflix UK releases June 2022: all the best new films and TV shows streaming next month

While the book was previously adapted into a film starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess back in 2011, this is the first time the book will be making its way to the small screen, and we can’t wait to see what Netflix does with the source material. Excited? Keep reading to check out everything we know about Netflix’s One Day adaptation so far.

What is One Day about? Starting from Emma and Dexter’s graduation on 15 July 1988, One Day follows the pair of on-off lovers as they meet up year after year, watching how they grow and change, move together and apart and experience joy and heartbreak. According to Deadline, each episode in the Netflix series will be based on a different meet-up, giving viewers the chance to watch the pair grow and change in front of their eyes.

Who stars in One Day?



Ambika Mod alongside Ben Whishaw as Shruti in BBC's This Is Going To Hurt.

Netflix recently announced who will be playing the show’s central characters – and it’s made us even more excited to see the story play out on screen. Ambika Mod – who received widespread praise for her portrayal of trainee doctor Shruti Acharya in the BBC’s This Is Going To Hurt – will play Emma, while The White Lotus star Leo Woodall will take on the role of Dexter.

What else do we know about One Day?

Because One Day is still in the early stages of production, we only have a limited number of confirmed details to share. Most notably, we know that the series is set to begin shooting in London on 4 July before moving up to Edinburgh, and that the series is coming from Drama Republic, the production company behind Doctor Foster. We also know that Molly Manners will be directing. We’ll update this space with more information as and when we get it, so keep your eyes peeled.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy