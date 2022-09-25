From a You season four teaser trailer to a first-look at Emily In Paris season three, Netflix’s #TUDUM fan event definitely gave us plenty to talk about. In fact, if you weren’t watching live, you might have missed some of the event’s biggest reveals: including a first-look clip from the upcoming Bridgerton sequel. Officially titled Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, the spin-off series has attracted plenty of excitement since it was first announced. However, Netflix had yet to release any material from the highly anticipated show – that was, until this weekend.

Alongside a first-look image of The Midwich Cuckoos’ India Amarteifio as Queen Charlotte, Netflix also released a two-minute long clip from the series, which shows the young Queen coming face-to-face with her future husband King George for the first time. You can watch the full clip below:

While we’re yet to get an official release date for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, this first look at the series has certainly whet our appetites. Keep reading to check out everything we know about the spin-off show so far, including who will star.

What is Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story about?

The new series is set many years before the Bridgerton sequel when Queen Charlotte was a young woman preparing to marry King George. As the series’ official synopsis reads: “Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.” The series will also follow the backstories of Lady Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) and Lady Agatha Danbury (Adjoa Andoh), with both the actors appearing in this new series alongside Bridgerton’s original Queen Charlotte Golda Rosheuvel.

Who will star in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story?

Golda Rosheuvel is reprising her role as Queen Charlotte.

Alongside Gemmel, Andoh and Rosheuvel, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will be led by the aforementioned India Amarteifio as the young Queen Charlotte. She will be accompanied by Corey Mylchreest, who will play young King George, as well as Gangs Of London’s Michelle Fairley, who will play a new character called Princess Augusta. Arsema Thomas will also make her television debut as a young Lady Danbury, while Connie Jenkins-Greig will play the young Violet Bridgerton.

Other new cast members include Sam Clemmett (Harry Potter And The Cursed Child) as young Brimsley, Richard Cunningham (The Witcher) as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim (Nancy Drew) as Adolphus and Rob Maloney (Casualty) as the royal doctor.

When will Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story be released?

The only information we have about the prequel’s release date so far is that it’ll air on Netflix sometime in 2023. We’ll keep this article updated with all the latest information as and when we get it, so stay tuned. For more information about the Bridgerton prequel, you can check out our article from when the show was first announced.

