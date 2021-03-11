As much as you might hate to admit it, there’s something seriously addictive about watching reality TV. From the twists and turns of Are You The One? to the drama of Million Dollar Beach House, it’s hard not to become invested in the show’s outlandish personalities – especially during a pandemic when our lives are so vastly different to those played out on screen. So, when we heard that Netflix was renewing two of its most popular reality shows or “docusoaps”, it’s safe to say we were pretty excited.

Among the shows returning to our screens are Bling Empire – which follows the lives of a group of wealthy Asian and Asian American friends in Los Angeles – and Selling Sunset – which documents the lives and drama of the top real estate agents at The Oppenheim Group. While Bling Empire has been renewed for just one season, Selling Sunset has had two more seasons confirmed, taking it up to five in total.

But that’s not all there is to get excited about. Alongside the renewal of these two hit shows, Netflix also announced two new reality series in the pipeline – including a Selling Sunset spin-off set on Florida’s wealthy Suncoast. The new show, which hasn’t got a name just yet, will follow the lives of careers of the agents at Allure Realty, an all-Black, all-female real estate firm owned by Sharelle Rosado, an ambitious military vet-turned-broker. The official synopsis reads: “Along the Florida coast, Allure Realty stands out among the crowd… These ladies are equally as fun as they are fiercely ambitious, with all of them vying to be on top of the lavish world of luxury waterfront real estate. “Sharelle has big plans for her brokerage and won’t let anyone or anything get in the way of making her dreams a reality.”

While the other new series on the list from Bling Empire’s executive producer steps away from the group dynamic seen in his other show, it still sounds just as intriguing. The series, called My Unorthodox Life, will follow the personal and professional life of fashion mogul Julia Haart – “former member of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community turned CEO of Elite World Group”. From her life as a mother of four to her role as the leader of a global talent empire, My Unorthodox Life will follow Haart as she attempts to “revolutionise the industry from the inside out” and help her children “reconcile their Orthodox upbringings with the modern world”.

Although we’ve yet to get a release date for any of these new or renewed series, we’ve definitely got plenty to look forward to in terms of reality TV – and we’ll keep you updated with all the latest information when we get it. Season one of Bling Empire and seasons one to three of Selling Sunset are available to stream on Netflix.

