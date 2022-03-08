When the first season of Russian Doll landed on Netflix back in February 2019, it didn’t take long for the world to become obsessed. The dark comedy-drama – which stars the inimitable Natasha Lyonne as a 36-year-old woman who finds herself stuck in a time loop – was met with serious praise from critics and viewers alike. It’s hardly surprising, then, that fans of the show have been pushing for another season ever since – a wish which was granted back in February, when Netflix confirmed Russian Doll would be returning to screens in spring 2022.

And now, less than a month later, Netflix has finally confirmed when the show will be landing on the platform – 20 April – and released a twisted announcement trailer, too. Keep reading to find out everything we know about season two of Netflix’s Russian Doll so far.

What is Russian Doll season two about? Russian Doll season two will be set four years after Nadia’s (Lyonne) 36th birthday party when she found herself trapped in a time loop in which she died at the end of every night. At the end of season one, we saw Nadia and Alan (Charlie Barnett) save themselves from the time loop they’d both found themselves stuck in and become friends in the process – but that doesn’t mean season two will be free from season one’s existential vibes. In fact, the new season will follow Nadia and Alan as they discover “a fate even worse than endless death”, according to the official synopsis. “This season finds Nadia and Alan delving deeper into their pasts through an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan’s most notorious locations,” the synopsis continues. “At first, they experience this as an ever-expanding, era-spanning, intergenerational adventure, but they soon discover this extraordinary event might be more than they bargained for and, together, must search for a way out.” Who stars in Russian Doll season two?

Greta Lee is reprising her role as Nadia's friend Maxine.

Alongside Lyonne and Barnett, several cast members from season one will be returning for the show’s second series, including Greta Lee, Rebecca Henderson and Elizabeth Ashley. We also know that Schitt’s Creek’s Annie Murphy will be joining the cast in a currently undisclosed role, alongside fellow newcomers Sharlto Copley and Carolyn Michelle Smith. Teasing the nature of Murphy’s role in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lyonne described her character as a “core component and the heart of the season”, who helps Nadia come to terms with “the nature of mortality”. Is there a trailer for Russian Doll season two?

The only content we have so far from Russian Doll season two is the date announcement trailer, which plays into the twisted vibes fans of the show have come to expect. Indeed, throughout the 50-second clip, we see Lyonne riding the New York subway, walking out of a grave and falling down a long flight of stairs. We also get a quick glimpse of Alan submerging himself in a bathtub, all while sporting a new moustache. You can watch the short clip below:

When and where will Russian Doll season two be released? Russian Doll season two will land on Netflix on Wednesday 20 April, so mark your calendars. We’ll keep this space updated with the latest news as and when we get it, so stay tuned. Russian Doll season one is available to watch on Netflix

